Hazelwood Initiative May community meeting highlights

4900 block development concepts aim to be accessible, sociable and active

By Juliet Martinez with additional reporting by Sarah Kanar

The updated concept drawings for developing the 4900 block of Second Avenue reflect feedback the architects received in December. Community members stressed the need for accessible, sociable spaces that can invigorate the neighborhood and its economy. Kate Tunney of Rothschild Doyno Collaborative presented designs that revolved around building a three-story addition to one side of 4901 Second Avenue, which stands at the corner with Flowers Avenue.

A possible concept for the 4900 block of Second Avenue. Image courtesy of Rothschild Doyno Collective

The 4900 block, opposite Rite Aid, would be divided into thirds, Ms. Tunney said. One of those thirds is already taken up by 4901 Second Avenue, where Hazelwood Initiative has its offices on the second floor. The addition would go in the middle third. The final third, across Glen Caladh from Hazelwood Towers, would be an open green space.

The renovations Ms. Tunney suggested for 4901 Second Avenue would make the first-floor bathrooms wheelchair accessible and make better use of what is now a central corridor. Awnings with restaurant seating could extend over the wide sidewalks. Benches with their backs to the road would make the area a pleasant place to wait for the bus or chat with a friend.

The legacy of redlining

For 34 years, between 1934 and 1968, it was the explicit policy of the federal government to determine mortgage loan insurance access based on urban zones that were defined explicitly by race. Randy Sargent, from Carnegie-Mellon University Create Lab, presented on the lasting impacts of this policy.

On the maps used to determine mortgage loan insurance, areas with more Black and low-income households were marked in red and yellow. Even though the Fair Housing Act abolished redlining in 1968, segregated neighborhood patterns persist in areas formerly marked red and yellow. These patterns connect to a likelihood of gentrification.

Mr. Sargent said gentrification takes place as a low-income area sees rapid investment and an influx of higher-income residents. It often results in the displacement of prior lower-income residents. The three major indicators of gentrification are sharply rising median income, housing value and educational level of residents. A rise in evictions and lower household sizes, commute times and neighborhood industrialization accompany these changes.

4800 Block grocery store development

Pastor Lutual Love spoke on behalf of POORLAW and GH-CARED about the development plans for the 4800 Block of Second Avenue. He said the organizations are moving forward with City Planning for the Sarah Dixon Innovation Center. On May 20 they expect to get the rights to develop the property. Go to https://www.poorlaw.org to sign up to be contacted to be a part of the co-op. Their monthly meeting is the first Wednesday of the month from 6-8 p.m.

Community announcements

JADA House International

The annual Senior Luncheon will be June 4, 12-3:30 p.m. at 4165 Blair Street (The Round House) 15207. Call 412-251-3014 or email Jadahouse833@gmail.com to RSVP.

Fishes and Loaves Cooperative Ministries

Seeking volunteer drivers in the summer. Call 412-414-3125 for more information. The operation specialist position was filled with someone from the neighborhood.

Planned Parenthood Hazelwood

The drop-in center is open! Our hours for youth drop in are 2:00-6:00pm, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Join the Greater Hazelwood community meeting on June 14 from 6-8 p.m. to learn about:

Youth Welding Classes for Art and a Career - Tim Kaulen, Founder, Industrial Arts Workshop

Hazelwood Local Updates - Dana Wall, Street Plans Second Avenue

4800 Block (East) Affordable Apartments and Retail Design Updates - Vanessa Murphy, The Community Builders, Inc.

Hazelwood Initiative updates and community announcements

Drawing for $25 gift cards at the end of the meeting

Register in advance for this meeting: https://bit.ly/2SwPr9k CALL IN TO LISTEN: (646) 558-8656 Meeting ID: 853 9182 9343 Passcode: 796212

Hazelwood Initiative, Inc., publisher of The Homepage, is a community development corporation and a registered community organization. Hazelwood Initiative, Inc. does not profit by or receive compensation from contributors or organizations for mentions or links in Homepage articles.