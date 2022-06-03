Five things to know when a caller asks you to sell your home

By Juliet Martinez

Greater Hazelwood is changing, and some residents have reported getting calls from people asking to buy their homes. Investors who want to buy older or distressed properties that are not on the market yet take the direct approach of asking, “Do you want to sell your house?”

According to Hazelwood Initiative Senior Director of Real Estate, David Brewton, here is what you need to know when you get a call or text asking you to sell your house:

Graphic by Juliet Martinez

1. A realtor is essential when selling your home.

If you are thinking about selling, make sure you have a pro on your side. Realtors must follow the law and established professional standards . They cannot use your race to pressure you to sell or exaggerate the condition of your home. Your realtor is your agent. Yes, they earn a commission, which gives them skin in the game. They will work hard to get you the highest selling price possible. To find a realtor, go to https://www.parealtors.org/find-a-realtor/ . Another option is to hire a real estate lawyer. Either way, don’t go it alone.

2. The person seeking you out is not on your side.

They are running a business and seeking a profit. If you talk to them, they will try to convince you your house is not worth much money. If they buy your house, they will sell it for significantly more. Why shouldn’t you make that profit off the sale of your home?

3. If you’re having trouble paying your mortgage, there is help.

For most of us, our homes are the most expensive thing we’ll ever own. They are our greatest source of material wealth and the biggest asset we can pass down to our children. For people on a fixed income, or who are struggling financially, a quick sale may sound like a Godsend. But selling your biggest asset for less than it is worth can mean losing your housing stability and even depriving your grandkids of a college fund. It is not something to do lightly. If you are having trouble paying your mortgage or have fallen behind, find out if you are eligible for the Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund at https://pahaf.org/am-i-eligible/ .

4. You can get help to make repairs instead of selling your home.

Homes are an asset, but also a liability. If your roof is leaking, your electrical wiring is outdated or your plumbing constantly backs up, you can get help to make home repairs. Visit https://www.phfa.org/programs/repairs.aspx to find out about programs that help homeowners repair and stay in their homes.

5. You don’t have to put up with annoying calls.

By placing your phone number on the National Do Not Call Registry, you can reduce the number of unwanted calls you get. Go to https://telemarketing.donotcall.gov/ to get started.

