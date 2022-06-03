PA Senate is working on bipartisan rules for self-driving cars

Sen. Jay Costa, 43rd district representative Photo courtesy of the office of Sen. Jay Costa

From the office of State Senator Jay Costa, representing the 43rd district

As you’ve traveled around Pittsburgh over the last few years, you have undoubtedly seen the signs of our City’s burgeoning driverless car industry, also known as highly automated vehicles (HAVs). We are lucky to host a wide array of HAV companies and inventive people at our local universities. Because of this, we are well positioned to be a leader as this new industry develops.

According to a local study, out of a total of 1,848 companies nationally, Pittsburgh is home to a total of 60 HAV businesses, holding 3.2% of the market share, coming in second only to the Detroit and Ann Arbor, Michigan region in terms of the estimated percentage of major multinational or significant HAV companies. The HAV industry already produces over $700 million in local economic activity.

To facilitate the continued development of this industry I have co-sponsored Senate Bill 965, which provides for the safe regulation of the industry and further frees companies to do more research and manufacturing of HAVs. This legislation is part of a bipartisan effort in Harrisburg to ensure that Pittsburg can keep pace with other regions around the country and world for developing this cutting-edge technology. The bill especially concerned with providing safety on our streets and highways. It is essential that these vehicles are held to the highest safety standards.

Hazelwood is at the epicenter of the research, development, testing, and manufacturing of HAVs. Hazelwood Green and Mill 19 are major centers of HAV development along with a few other sites around the city. It is my hope that by passing SB 965 we will keep this industry growing and providing more jobs and opportunities well into the future.

Hazelwood Initiative, Inc., publisher of The Homepage, is a community development corporation and a registered community organization. Hazelwood Initiative, Inc. does not profit by or receive compensation from contributors or organizations for mentions or links in Homepage articles.