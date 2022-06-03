Improvements coming to Route 885 corridor in and around Hazelwood

Pittsburgh District 5 Councilman Corey O'Connor Photo courtesy of Councilman Corey O'Connor's office

From the office District 5 Councilman Corey O’Connor

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) ongoing regional bridge and road work includes improvements and modifications to the Route 885 corridor, including areas in and near the neighborhood of Hazelwood.

Preliminary work began in 2020 and continued throughout 2021, with additional construction planned for this year. Part of the $7.62 million in investments in Route 885 includes the addition of turning lanes at the locations of its intersections with Second Avenue, Hazelwood Avenue, Greenfield Avenue, and Hot Metal Street. Residents will have already seen work begin at these locations last year.

Additionally, I-376 over Bates Street will be widened. This is being done so that the deceleration lane that motorists use to take the Route 885 South Glenwood exit can be made longer. Traffic signals will be installed at Bates Street’s intersections with the off-ramps for the Oakland and Glenwood exits, and the I-376 interchange at Bates Streets will be widened so that it can accommodate three traveling lanes. PennDOT aims to complete this work by September 2022.

Further down Route 885, PennDOT will install a new pedestrian structure and walkway next to the interchange with Route 837. Unlike the aforementioned Route 885 work, which started in 2020 and is expected to be completed this year, construction on this investment — valued at $5 million to $7 million — is scheduled to begin 2023. PennDOT estimates that it will complete this project by late fall 2024.

These projects are made possible by cooperation between the state, local municipalities, and the federal government, for which additional funding support for infrastructure has become available.

Some closures will be necessary while the various improvements to Route 885 are made. PennDOT will be responsible for posting notifications to motorists who travel through this corridor. As always, please be mindful when driving through and near construction zones.