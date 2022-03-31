Pittsburgh, PA

City Council Redistricting is Underway

The Homepage, published by Hazelwood Initiative

From the office of Councilman Corey O’Connor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TSXem_0evXy7Bh00
District 5 Councilman Corey O'ConnorCourtesy of the office of Councilman Corey O'Connor

Pittsburgh residents elect their City Council members based on nine districts that are apportioned every 10 years in response to the United States census. That process is currently underway, with the City Council Reapportionment Advisory Committee using the 2020 census population data.

The reapportionment committee provides guidance to City Council on how to draw and apportion its legislative districts. While there are many state and federal laws that govern how legislative districts are drawn, the Pennsylvania State Legislature mandates four essential elements: 

"Districts shall be composed of (1) compact and (2) contiguous territory as (3) nearly equal in population as practicable, (4) as officially and finally reported in the most recent federal census."

The committee strives to draft an equitable map of legislative districts that represents the people of the City of Pittsburgh. Its intent is to keep neighborhoods intact and in the same district wherever possible. The committee also tries to join neighborhoods that are currently split between two or more council districts into one, using the neighborhood boundaries as defined by the City Planning Department.

To ensure that community voices are heard, the reapportionment committee will host a series of public meetings across Pittsburgh to gather input from residents. Those meetings will happen in late March and April, with an official schedule of dates, times, and locations to be released soon. The committee will factor the results of these public meetings into its considerations and proposals to City Council.

Each City Council Member appoints one member of the reapportionment committee. The membership of the committee is: Schuyler Sheaffer, representing District 1; Jonathan Alexander, representing District 2; Robert Charland, representing District 3; Blake Plavchak, representing District 4; Matt Singer, representing District 5; Dan Wood (Committee Chair), representing District 6; James Murray, representing District 7; Emilie Yonan (Committee Vice Chair), representing District 8; and Shawn Carter, representing District 9.

Residents are welcome to submit their feedback and learn more about the redistricting process at https://engage.pittsburghpa.gov/city-council-rac

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# hazelwood# Corey OConnor# redistricting# City Council# Pittsburgh

Comments / 1

Published by

The Homepage is a print newspaper delivered monthly to households in Greater Hazelwood, Glen Hazel, Greenfield, Hays, New Homestead, Lincoln Place and The Run. Hazelwood Initiative, Inc., a community-based nonprofit, publishes The Homepage through a grant from the City of Pittsburgh and advertising revenue from local businesses and organizations. The mission of Hazelwood Initiative, as a community-based development corporation, is to build a stronger Hazelwood through inclusive community development. Sonya Tilghman, Executive Director of Hazelwood Initiative, Inc. (she/her) Juliet Martinez, Managing Editor of The Homepage (they/them) Sarah Kanar, Layout and Design of The Homepage(she/her)

Pittsburgh, PA
327 followers

More from The Homepage, published by Hazelwood Initiative

Pittsburgh, PA

Hazelwood Green owner signs master developer and promises rapid development

This month, The Homepage is launching a new section of updates on development projects in and near our circulation area. What development issues and projects would you like to see covered?

Read full story
Allegheny County, PA

Solar co-op brings power to the people; PWSA water main replacement on Hazelwood Ave will disrupt traffic through July

Hazelwood Initiative is a community development corporation and a registered community organization. Monthly meetings are open to the public; meeting highlights are published as a service to the community. Hazelwood Initiative does not profit or receive any compensation from the organizations and links here.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Squonk Opera brings a sense of wonder and play to Earth Day

From their first show with cranes and earthmovers in a Pittsburgh junkyard, to their current project where music pairs with giant purple puppet hands, Squonk Opera has been focused on big, bold shows.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Investing in our urban forests creates a healthier, safer, more vibrant community

A message from Tiffany Taulton, Hazelwood Initiative director of community initiatives. I am so excited to share this special April edition of Earth Day news coverage! The year 2020 marked the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and the start of a new series of community initiatives focused on the environment and sustainability here at Hazelwood Initiative.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Remembering Alex Bodnar, “a crazy Hungarian with a big dream”

Family, friends, and neighbors gathered on March 11 and 12 to say goodbye and celebrate the life of Alexander Jozsa Bodnar, 79. Mr. Bodnar, who died on February 26 after a yearlong battle with cancer, was a beloved fixture in his adopted hometown of Pittsburgh—especially in Hazelwood, where he lived and worked over four decades.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

State Sen. Costa pushes anti-hate legislation

According to an annual report by the Anti-Defamation League, Pennsylvania led the nation in 2021 in acts of extremist and anti-Semitic incidents. There were 488 reported in the Commonwealth last year. These include white supremacist events, dissemination of white supremacist propaganda, and anti-Semitic incidents involving violence or property damage.

Read full story
3 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Advocates: Medical care bundled with wraparound support can make pregnancy and birth safer for Black parents

As Black Maternal Health Week, April 11-17, approaches, advocates for the health of Black parents and babies are raising an alarm. Data the CDC released earlier this year showed Black birthing people died within six weeks of giving birth at three times the rate of White people who had recently been pregnant. Before the pandemic, a gender equity report showed that Black infants and birthing parents in Pittsburgh were already at higher risk of death than their white counterparts.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

TRVS students clean up, care for and learn about the environment

Students at Three Rivers Village School are concerned about environmental issues and are trying to find ways we can help the environment, both as members of our school and as part of the greater Hazelwood community.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Ask E: What is the point of Earth Day?

Erika "E" Johnson is a Pittsburgh native, a singer-songwriter, writer and founder of Beata Beatus Co. Find out more at www.erikadenaej.com.Photo courtesy of Erika Johnson. I feel dumb asking this, but what is the point of Earth Day? How am I supposed to make a difference on this one day that goes just as quickly as it comes?

Read full story
Allegheny County, PA

Low-income families pay more of their income for energy, but going solar can help

When you are in the lowest 30% for income and pay up to 1/5 of your household income on energy, keeping the light and heat on becomes a real challenge. The Allegheny County solar co-op could change that.

Read full story
3 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Opinion: I need to Breathe. We need to Breathe.

I will tell my story again. It has spanned a timeline of decades. I have breathed bad air that has affected my health – mental and physical – as well as that of my family members.

Read full story
3 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Remembering Dorothy Cusick: a Woman Who Did It All

Dorothy Cusick at age 90 in 2007, in front of her childhood home.Bob Donaldson, Post-Gazette. A red brick building stands at the corner of Elizabeth Street and Second Avenue. It used to be the heart of Dorothy Cusick's Hazelwood. She was born Dorothy Ciaramella, daughter of Italian immigrants who settled in the small steel town of Hazelwood.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Design revealed for new housing to be built on Chatsworth

Front view of the design for the duplex homes to be built on Chatsworth Avenue starting this spring.Image courtesy of Rothschild Doyno Collaborative. Hazelwood Initiative is a community development corporation and a registered community organization. Monthly meetings are open to the public; meeting highlights are published as a service to the community. Hazelwood Initiative does not profit or receive any compensation from the organizations and links here.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Opinion: Let's Build a Community Greenhouse

Alex Bodnar told me when he returned to his native Hungary in 1975 he found the people of Budapest growing most of the food they ate right in that city. This shows how productive urban farming can be.

Read full story
6 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Ask E for advice: How do I deal with difficult people?

Ask E is a regular feature in The Homepage. There is a person in my work life who I find rather grating. I can’t avoid them; in fact, I have to interact with them on a regular basis. How do I deal with a very difficult person I can’t avoid?

Read full story
5 comments

Ramps, an endangered Appalachian springtime delicacy

Ramps are a perennial species of wild onion.Hardyplants at English Wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. After a long cold winter, the first fresh vegetables of the season are as much a treat as the warmer temperatures and longer daylight hours. In our Appalachian forests one of the first spring greens is a relative of the garlic family known commonly as Ramps. Also called bear-leeks, this unassuming little plant plays an outsized role in both mountain culture and mountain ecology.

Read full story
21 comments

Immunocompromised? A new drug can protect you from COVID-19

A new drug can protect people 12 and up with weak immune systems from COVID-19. But many who need it do not know where to get it. Vaccines are extremely effective against severe illness from COVID-19. But immunocompromised people may need more protection. Evusheld combines two coronavirus antibody treatments. The FDA says people can receive the drug if they:

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Expanding into our new home on Chatsworth Avenue

Almost seven years ago, members of Three Rivers Village School started planning a move to the Hazelwood area. We were leaving our original location in Stanton Heights and looking for a more permanent place for our community—one where students could continue to thrive and grow—and we hoped we would find the perfect building somewhere in this neighborhood.

Read full story
1 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Opinion: End of MOC shuttle program begins new community conversation with Mayor Gainey

On February 17, Hazelwood residents and others gathered at Propel Hazelwood to discuss rapidly evolving developments in the Mon-Oakland Connector (MOC) project. The day before, Mayor Gainey’s office announced an end to the controversial shuttle road that was the essence of the MOC.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy