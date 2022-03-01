Pittsburgh, PA

Opinion: I need to Breathe. We need to Breathe.

The Homepage, published by Hazelwood Initiative

By Andrea Coleman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMIuB_0eSWLJ9D00
Photo courtesy of Andrea Coleman

I will tell my story again. It has spanned a timeline of decades. I have breathed bad air that has affected my health – mental and physical – as well as that of my family members.

I grew up in Glenwood, right around the corner of the Glenwood Bridge. I have lived in four rental properties in Hazelwood over the years, one literally condemned by Allegheny County Health Department. I remember the B&O Railroad up and running. It would shake our home on Renova Street with noise and pollution as it zipped through the community.

I had my children in the 1970's and then as an adult I relocated to the opposite end of Hazelwood on Monongahela Street, which ran parallel to Second Avenue business district and the J&L Steel Mill. I can remember taking them out in the community for walks, and returning home their blankets and clothing covered with soot. I lived in a townhouse that was brand new, but there were no central air conditioning units installed in the houses.

My children started having health conditions, and learning difficulties at school. I started suffering from systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). My oldest daughter had chronic asthma, and my oldest son developed childhood depression. I had friends who lost their fathers to what I heard called, “Black Lung Disease.”

A playground where they would play, on Chatsworth Avenue a block down the hill, held air pollution from the steel mill and the highly trafficked Second Avenue. The smell was stifling, and my daughter ended up hospitalized almost on a weekly basis for treatment of her asthma at Children's Hospital. Allegheny County Children and Youth Services had her removed from my home, and she had to go live with my mother in my former home in Glenwood where the air wasn't as polluted. I was also forced to resign from a job as a child caregiver at the Downtown YMCA. I was informed that I needed to be at home and take care of my own children. I needed to try to find employment to see if I could save money to afford better housing outside of Hazelwood.

The City of Pittsburgh was rising with youth violence, and moving outside of Hazelwood was a high risk for teenagers and their safety. I found another job working in Squirrel Hill as a domestic worker and really noticed that I was living in Hazelwood with disparities and poverty. I worked for many years and realized that to be better I had to do better.

I went back to school and got a formal education, which led me to being a teacher for many years for Pittsburgh Public Schools. I did end up buying my first house. It was in Hazelwood, but further away from Second Ave on Hazelwood Avenue. I am now 65 years old, retired and physically disabled living on Second Ave, which is still heavily trafficked. The mills have now closed, and are now the new Hazelwood Green. I purchased another house back on Second Avenue, and my children are now adults living outside of Hazelwood.

Andrea Coleman is a lifelong Hazelwood resident and founder of the Garden of Different Abilities Program that seeks to find a different and more healthy way of living.

# air pollution# chronic illness# oral history# hazelwood# HerStory

Published by

The Homepage is a print newspaper delivered monthly to households in Greater Hazelwood, Glen Hazel, Greenfield, Hays, New Homestead, Lincoln Place and The Run. Hazelwood Initiative, Inc., a community-based nonprofit, publishes The Homepage through a grant from the City of Pittsburgh and advertising revenue from local businesses and organizations. The mission of Hazelwood Initiative, as a community-based development corporation, is to build a stronger Hazelwood through inclusive community development. Sonya Tilghman, Executive Director of Hazelwood Initiative, Inc. (she/her) Juliet Martinez, Managing Editor of The Homepage (they/them) Sarah Kanar, Layout and Design of The Homepage(she/her)

Pittsburgh, PA
282 followers

