Opinion: Let's Build a Community Greenhouse

By Jim McCue

Alex Bodnar told me when he returned to his native Hungary in 1975 he found the people of Budapest growing most of the food they ate right in that city. This shows how productive urban farming can be.

We need to grow more of our food locally and organically. Climate change is becoming more drastic. We expect many more hurricanes this year on the East Coast. Seas are rising and coastal cities look like they're going to be underwater soon. We need to live closer to the ground and grow our food closer to home.

View of the Buckminster Fuller dome home in Carbondale, Illinois. Nyttend, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Buckminster Fuller's geodesic dome is able to withstand wind events. The community greenhouse could be a geodesic dome built, in part, of locally grown bamboo and hemp. Bamboo is already growing in Hazelwood. Hemp is a fiber crop that can’t get anyone high. I got hemp seeds from fellow urban farmer Matt Peters, and grew it several years ago in Everybody's Garden. Everybody needs food, except a few saints and gurus who are able to get by with very little.

Grounded Strategies could help. They support dozens of community gardens and urban farms in the Pittsburgh area. Local economies keep the money local. You can earn money via involveMINT and spend it at Dylamato’s grocery store and other places. I earned $720 working at Hilltop Urban Farms .

The changes going on now on Spaceship Earth are reminding us that we are all one human family. Greta Thunberg is right. We have the science to solve the problems. We just have to work together.