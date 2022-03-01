Ask E for advice: How do I deal with difficult people?

Ask E is a regular feature in The Homepage.

Image courtesy of Erika "E" Johnson

By Erika “E” Johnson

Dear E,

There is a person in my work life who I find rather grating. I can’t avoid them; in fact, I have to interact with them on a regular basis. How do I deal with a very difficult person I can’t avoid?

Signed, Annoyed and Exasperated

Dear Annoyed,

There are many things in our lives that we try to avoid, or things we cringe at when thinking about them. The reality is, as uncomfortable as they are to do or experience, there’s typically a purpose behind it. It may be a very deep one, or it could be something small. From my experience dealing with difficult people, it has been for one of two reasons:

Either for me to learn something about myself that ultimately helps my development of qualities I will need in the future

Or for the other person to learn something that helps them to develop qualities they need.

Now I know you’re not asking for reasons why you must deal with a difficult person; you want to know how to deal with them. But I think knowing why will help to navigate the how.

Try to pinpoint the things that make this person difficult for you to interact with. It could be that they’re a complainer or overly obnoxious. This may sound a little weird, but get specific. Now ask yourself how you can become gracious towards that shortcoming. Can you look not at the action, but the reason behind it?

If you shine light on and praise the positive things, it subconsciously tells them to do it more.

I’m asking you to do this because no one wakes up and says “Let me be rude and difficult today!” We all have things about us that need work. When we shift our perspective and see every person as a product of what’s happened to them, we can approach them a little differently.

Try giving a compliment or mentioning a good quality about this person. Once you do, point it out to them as often as you can to pull out those better qualities. If you can, say, “Hey, I appreciate you for *insert positive quality* and I just wanted to tell you that.”

Not everyone is aware of their shortcomings. They can be oblivious to how they dance on people’s nerves. But if you shine light on and praise the positive things, it subconsciously tells them to do it more. Of course, the negative cringe-worthy qualities may never go away, but none of our faults do. None of us are perfect. We might know how to tone down the worst parts of us and turn up the best ones depending on who we’re around, all while we are trying to become the best versions of ourselves. So, give grace as much as you possibly can to this person who is still working on their version.