Design revealed for new housing to be built on Chatsworth

February community meeting highlights

Front view of the design for the duplex homes to be built on Chatsworth Avenue starting this spring. Image courtesy of Rothschild Doyno Collaborative

By Juliet Martinez

Can affordable housing be beautiful, energy efficient, easy and inexpensive to maintain? City of Bridges Community Land Trust says it can be that and more.

Ed Nusser, the organization’s director of real estate, addressed the February Hazelwood Initiative community meeting. He and two of the architects unveiled the designs for two duplexes to be built on Chatsworth Avenue this year.

Mr. Nusser said he expects construction of the four three-bedroom homes to begin in May. The first of the homes should be for sale before the end of the year.

The three-bedroom homes will be modular construction with pitched roofs and solar panels, functional windows, front and back porches and rain barrels. They will be well lit, well insulated and highly energy efficient. The heating and cooling systems will filter and recirculate the air for better indoor air quality.

The homes are designed to be permanently affordable. When they are finished, they will be available to households earning 50-80% of the area median income. Mr. Nusser said a family earning $40,000-60,000 per year could buy one. The monthly payments will be $875-950.

“Individuals will have to qualify for a mortgage, depending on the lender you use and their credit score requirements,” Mr. Nusser said. He said he can help people find resources to go toward closing costs and a down payment.

The architects, Michael Gwin and Robert Tuñón, praised the involvement of Hazelwood community members, who joined them in co-designing the homes. Community members suggested ways to give the homes more character and help them fit in with the neighborhood.

“We developed a lot of different ideas and heard a lot of great ideas that we hadn't thought about before,” said Mr. Gwin, the Rothschild Doyno Collective design director.

To learn more about applying to purchase one of the homes once they are completed, visit www.cityofbridgesclt.org/apply , or contact Crystal Jennings at 412-621-1811 x110 or by email at crystal@cityofbridgesclt.org .

Other meeting presenters

Master Builders Association

The building trades offer an inexpensive path to financial security and advancement. Lance Harrell, director of diversity, equity and inclusion in workforce development, spoke on behalf of the Master Builders Association. He acknowledged the barriers facing minorities and women who want to work in the trades. But entering the trades often means free, paid training and good retirement benefits.

Mr. Harrell said the basic things people need are a driver's license, a high school diploma or GED and the ability to take a drug test. Literacy Pittsburgh offers GED courses and can help people prepare for the basic aptitude tests required before training.

“The trades is not an easy profession,” Mr. Harrell said, noting it may involve working outside in extreme heat and cold. “But once again, if this is something that you'd like to do. You can actually really change your life.”

Visit https://www.literacypittsburgh.org/how-to-find-a-job/ or call Literacy Pittsburgh at 412-350-9920 for more information.

Lead-free homes program

The Allegheny County Health Department offers renters and homeowners lead testing and remediation. Lead dust and paint in older homes can get on babies’ and children’s hands. When they put their hands in their mouths, they are exposed to lead. Contact Tiffany Taulton at Hazelwood Initiative (412-392-7427 or ttaulton@hazelwoodinitiative.org ) to find out more and apply.

Solar United Neighbors

Rooftop solar panels are a great way to save on utilities and help the environment. Henry Mackay from Solar United Neighbors spoke about the benefits of solar and getting solar panels at a discount through bulk purchasing. Hazelwood Initiative and Solar United Neighbors also plan to provide free solar panels to select low-income households. Read more about the solar co-op here.

Tree Pittsburgh/ReLeaf Hazelwood: 2021 in review

Kelsey Munsick of Tree Pittsburgh said 180 trees were planted in the Hazelwood greenway in and in the neighborhood in 2021. Hazelwood residents adopted 32 trees, and eight residents became certified Tree Tenders. Tree Pittsburgh and Hazelwood Initiative surveyed 275 residents about their views on trees and forests. Ms. Munsick said these achievements set Hazelwood ahead of the other ReLeaf neighborhoods.

Certified Tree Tenders can attend a pruning workshop on March 3. Others who are interested can learn more at https://www.treepittsburgh.org/tree-tenders-volunteer-program/ .

Indoor air pollution and Purple Air Quality Monitors

Indoor air pollution contributes to killing 3.5 million people per year globally. Dr. Christopher Blaszczak-Boxe, Penn State University Environmental Justice Ambassador and associate research professor in geosciences said we spend at least 18-20 hours per day. But 90% of air quality sensors are outdoor. We don’t measure indoor air quality, so we don’t have a lot of data. Dr. Blaszczak-Boxe wants to get indoor air quality monitors to as many people as possible. Contact him with questions at cbb5687@psu.edu.

