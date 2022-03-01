Expanding into our new home on Chatsworth Avenue

By TRVS staff

Almost seven years ago, members of Three Rivers Village School started planning a move to the Hazelwood area. We were leaving our original location in Stanton Heights and looking for a more permanent place for our community—one where students could continue to thrive and grow—and we hoped we would find the perfect building somewhere in this neighborhood.

This year, after a long interim stay at the Spartan Center, where we enjoyed getting to know the neighborhood, we’re happy to announce that we’ve finally moved into our new home at 4713 Chatsworth Ave! We’re truly grateful to everyone at Hazelwood Initiative who worked hard to help us get here and to folks from Art Excursions Unlimited for their help bringing stuff over.

School meeting members build bookcases in the new building. Photo by Lauren McNulty

School has been taking place at the new location (the former YMCA on Chatsworth Avenue) since the end of January, and students and staff are happily expanding into the space, getting to know our new neighbors and planning for our future here.

Some of our favorite features of the building include a large, sunny indoor playroom, dedicated rooms for music, art, computers and a library. Everyone’s also excited about the easy access to a playground, a community garden, and plenty of green space that we expect will be increasingly popular as the weather gets warmer this spring.

In celebration of the new building, we’ll be hosting an open house at the school on Saturday, April 2nd from 1-4:00 p.m. If you’re curious about how the “old Y” is looking, or want to learn more about our unique, self-directed approach to education, please drop in. There will be snacks, games, and crafts!

We’re excited to meet you, show you our new space, and tell you about what we do here. Feel free to contact us at (412) 408-3388 for more information about this event, or with any other questions. See you soon!

