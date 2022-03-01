Immunocompromised? A new drug can protect you from COVID-19

By Juliet Martinez

A new drug can protect people 12 and up with weak immune systems from COVID-19 . But many who need it do not know where to get it.

Vaccines are extremely effective against severe illness from COVID-19. But immunocompromised people may need more protection. Evusheld combines two coronavirus antibody treatments. The FDA says people can receive the drug if they:

Have an immune system weakened by a medical condition or treatment.

Had a severe negative reaction to a coronavirus vaccine.

The New York Times reported that Rob Relyea, a Microsoft engineer whose wife has cancer, created a website to help people find Evusheld ( https://rrelyea.github.io/evusheld/) . Clicking Pennsylvania on the map leads to a list of all the pharmacies in the state with the drug.

The CDC has released data showing that 75% of vaccinated people who died from COVID-19 had at least four medical conditions putting them at higher risk.

“Vaccines have proven to be the best defense available against COVID-19. However, there are certain immune compromised individuals who may not mount an adequate immune response to COVID-19 vaccination, or those who have a history of severe adverse reactions to a COVID-19 vaccine and therefore cannot receive one and need an alternative prevention option,” said Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

