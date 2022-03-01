Opinion: End of MOC shuttle program begins new community conversation with Mayor Gainey

By Junction Coalition

On February 17, Hazelwood residents and others gathered at Propel Hazelwood to discuss rapidly evolving developments in the Mon-Oakland Connector (MOC) project. The day before, Mayor Gainey’s office announced an end to the controversial shuttle road that was the essence of the MOC.

The meeting, hosted by the Greater Hazelwood Community Collaborative (GHCC), brought a wide range of human interactions and emotions: sometimes heated, sometimes funny, occasionally joyful. Several attendees remarked that it was their first in-person meeting in months or years. The auditorium burst into thunderous applause several times—including after Propel Hazelwood students performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and especially when Mayor Gainey said, “The Mon-Oakland shuttle project will not go forward.”

Moving forward together

Mayor Gainey’s announcement marks a huge turning point in MOC-affected communities’ battle to reclaim their tax dollars and voice in their future. It is an opportunity to repair public trust that was shattered by 6.5 years of pushing the MOC over multi-community opposition.

Flooding in Four Mile Run on September 1, 2021. Photo by Justin Macey

As the new Gainey administration works with our communities on building a new way forward, focus should be redirected to:

Our new plan needs a new name to reflect new priorities.

We all deserve a fresh start to distance ourselves from the dishonesty and corruption that have plagued the MOC from the start . The MOC quickly became a “ magic bag ” of components and costs that shifted according to justifications needed for it at any given time. Only the shuttle road has remained consistent. Now that the road has been removed, this project is no longer the MOC. Any work in Schenley and Hazelwood parks must have a clear focus and leave non-transparency behind.

See for yourself

Center of Life livestreamed the meeting on Facebook, and you can replay it at https://www.facebook.com/events/359287292471656/ .