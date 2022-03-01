Join the solar co-op and get solar panels for cheap or even free

By Juliet Martinez

Hazelwood Initiative has partnered with Solar United Neighbors to help residents get cheap or free solar panels and EV charging stations.

Photo courtesy of Solar United Neighbors

Homeowners who want to lower their electric bills, help the environment and keep the lights on during outages can join the co-op to buy solar panels. Bulk buying, as in a co-op, is by far the least expensive way to get solar panels. Participants receive lots of guidance from the nonprofit solar experts at SUN to help them make an informed decision about going solar.

The co-op is also taking applications for free solar panels and installation for low-income families. This will mean a major reduction in electricity bills. And recipients will get a tax credit for about a quarter of the cost of the solar panels. Apply now to determine eligibility and get on the list for free solar panels!

A four-kilowatt solar system is expected to cost around $7,500 after the solar tax credit. This investment will increase your home value and the energy savings will pay for the panels in about 15 years.

For those who want to go solar but aren’t sure they can pay for the whole system up front, SUN offers guidance on the various financing options available to homeowners at www.solarunitedneighbors.org/financing .