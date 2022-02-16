November-December update: TRVS Students combine self-direction and service

By TRVS staff

The fall weather is beautiful in Hazelwood. Three Rivers Village School students are feeling inspired being among so many trees whose leaves are brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows. They’ve been sweeping up leaves and creating piles to play with outside, in the parking lot of the Spartan Center. Kids here can choose to spend lots of time outdoors during the school day. One group of five students decided recently to spend a full day outside, only coming in to use the bathroom and to help clean up at the end of the day.

Three Rivers Village School picking up trash around the neighborhood. Photo courtesy of Three Rivers Village School

Once we’ve moved over to 4713 Chatsworth Avenue, kids will spend plenty of time outdoors year-round. The lawn, the garden and the playground will be freely available for the majority of the school day. We are very grateful for that.

As always, individual students choose to spend lots of time playing, talking or focusing on projects of their own creation. These include painting, writing, reading, building Roblox games, sewing and woodworking.

Student-directed groups meet every week. The Art Co-op and Building Committee are busy managing things around school and preparing for the new space. The Building an Anti-Racist Culture Committee meets each week to learn about and discuss the history and impact of racial oppression in the US, and explore ways we can contribute to a just future. ASL class is adding students and now meets twice per week.