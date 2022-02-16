Pittsburgh, PA

November-December update: TRVS Students combine self-direction and service

The Homepage, published by Hazelwood Initiative

By TRVS staff

The fall weather is beautiful in Hazelwood. Three Rivers Village School students are feeling inspired being among so many trees whose leaves are brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows. They’ve been sweeping up leaves and creating piles to play with outside, in the parking lot of the Spartan Center. Kids here can choose to spend lots of time outdoors during the school day. One group of five students decided recently to spend a full day outside, only coming in to use the bathroom and to help clean up at the end of the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pBTaM_0eGInh4P00
Three Rivers Village School picking up trash around the neighborhood.Photo courtesy of Three Rivers Village School

Once we’ve moved over to 4713 Chatsworth Avenue, kids will spend plenty of time outdoors year-round. The lawn, the garden and the playground will be freely available for the majority of the school day. We are very grateful for that.

As always, individual students choose to spend lots of time playing, talking or focusing on projects of their own creation. These include painting, writing, reading, building Roblox games, sewing and woodworking.

Student-directed groups meet every week. The Art Co-op and Building Committee are busy managing things around school and preparing for the new space. The Building an Anti-Racist Culture Committee meets each week to learn about and discuss the history and impact of racial oppression in the US, and explore ways we can contribute to a just future. ASL class is adding students and now meets twice per week.

Students have been out collecting litter around Hazelwood. They hope to make this a recurring event. If you see little groups of kids in orange vests during the school day, they are most likely TRVS students picking up trash along the roadways and sidewalks in the neighborhood. Allegheny Cleanways generously loaned us cleanup kits that include a five-gallon bucket, grabbers, gloves, hand sanitizer, and high-viz vests. Send us an email at office@threeriversvillageschool.org if there is a particular street in need of litter pick up.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# democratic education# Sudbury model# private school# small school# Hazelwood

Comments / 0

Published by

The Homepage is a print newspaper delivered monthly to households in Greater Hazelwood, Glen Hazel, Greenfield, Hays, New Homestead, Lincoln Place and The Run. Hazelwood Initiative, Inc., a community-based nonprofit, publishes The Homepage through a grant from the City of Pittsburgh and advertising revenue from local businesses and organizations. The mission of Hazelwood Initiative, as a community-based development corporation, is to build a stronger Hazelwood through inclusive community development. Sonya Tilghman, Executive Director of Hazelwood Initiative, Inc. (she/her) Juliet Martinez, Managing Editor of The Homepage (they/them) Sarah Kanar, Layout and Design of The Homepage(she/her)

Pittsburgh, PA
134 followers

More from The Homepage, published by Hazelwood Initiative

Framingham, MA

Remembering Daniel Greenberg, champion of democratic education

At Three Rivers Village School and the other 50 or so similar schools across the US and the world, we paused this month to honor the passing of Daniel Greenberg (1934-2021). In 1968, Greenberg left his job as a professor at Columbia University to found Sudbury Valley School in Framingham MA, alongside his wife, other parents and educators. That school centered the humanity of children by committing to protect their freedoms and their right to be heard as full members of a community. Greenberg worked at the school and promoted the model until his death, along the way writing more than twenty books about education and democracy. That school provided the inspiration and structure that shaped the foundation of Three Rivers Village School.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

December-January: Happy memories of the Spartan Community Center

As we say goodbye to 2021 and prepare to move into the former YMCA building on Chatsworth, Three Rivers Village School would like to reflect on our time at the Spartan Center. TRVS moved here in 2015 before the Spartan Community Center of Hazelwood formed, back when Deacon Tom Berna was the de facto manager of the mostly empty former St. Stephens Catholic School building. We had planned to move to Millvale, but zoning exemptions and renovation challenges prevented that late in the summer. We were scrambling to find a suitable spot.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Housing updates: Eviction filings, inclusionary zoning and the national rental picture

The housing situation is precarious. Pandemic rental aid is running out for many households. Eviction freezes have expired. It's not a quick fix, but Pittsburgh is extending its inclusive development ordinance. Meanwhile, rental demand is rising across the country and repairs are a growing issue.

Read full story
Allegheny County, PA

The many pros and few cons of solar power 

By Juliet Martinez with additional reporting by Khaleelah Ali Muhammad. Solar energy has a lot of advantages over fossil fuels, not the least of which is that it is free. But solar panels are not free or even cheap. Many homeowners wonder if it is even worth looking into.

Read full story
1 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Construction trades apprenticeships starting in Hazelwood

Hazelwood Initiative January community meeting highlights. Residents wishing to enter the trades can do so in Hazelwood starting this spring. At the January community meeting, Hazelwood Initiative and Associated Builders and Contractors of Western Pennsylvania announced upcoming job and training opportunities in Hazelwood.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Connections are the secret to young entrepreneur’s success

Plans to open Hazelwood Café at Second and Tipton in early March. If Dasawn Gray is going places, he’s bringing his community with him. Before he told me about the businesses he has started or the events he has organized, he talked about the groups he has volunteered for: POORLAW, the Carnegie Library of Hazelwood, Arts Excursions Unlimited and others.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Study: Show yourself compassion and lower your risk of heart attack 

Around Valentine’s Day, love and hearts are everywhere. Did you know you can make your own heart healthier by showing yourself some love?. Showing yourself compassion can improve your heart health.Image by Ray Gerard.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Hazelwood greenway is now a city park, but community stewardship continues

In December, Pittsburgh City Council voted to make over 300 acres of greenway into parks. A large share of that acreage comes from the Hazelwood greenway. While this sounds like a positive, what exactly will it mean for one of the city’s largest greenways? That's not clear.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

A century of greatness: Pittsburgh native and oldest living African American Olympian is almost 100 years old

Herbert Paul Douglas, the “fastest runner to come out of Hazelwood,” recently said "I was born 57 years after the ending of slavery." I was shocked when I heard it. It seemed impossible. I had to do the math for myself. I subtracted the year he was born, 1922, from the year 1865, and of course I got the same answer.

Read full story
Allegheny County, PA

Low-cost air monitors put data in community’s hands

This story appeared in the October, 2021, issue of The Homepage. For updates on the community air monitoring project, please attend the Hazelwood Initiative community meeting on January 11 from 6-8 p.m. Register at https://bit.ly/2SwPr9k to attend.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Proposed laws will help make housing safer, healthier and more accessible

State Sen. Nikil Saval (D, Philadelphia) proposed two new laws and one amendment to an existing law in 2021. All three focus on housing access for renters, and home repairs for low-income households.

Read full story
2 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Community meeting highlights: Plans for S&R Market site emphasize social connections and green space

A place where you can run into friends, a place for seniors and families, a green space you can walk to. These ideas emerged at the December 14 Hazelwood Initiative community meeting. Residents at the meeting gave more input on redeveloping the former S&R Market lot. Architect Kate Tunney presented six concepts for the site.

Read full story
1 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Free grocery delivery would help get "actual food" to people in Hazelwood

Geography matters when it comes to grocery shopping. Dianne Shenk, owner of Dylamato’s Market, said she and other Hazelwood stores offer one big advantage: location. “We’re competitive because people don’t have to travel.”

Read full story
4 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

A laundromat, a restaurant, a dance studio: Ideas for redeveloping the S&R Market site

Highlights of the Nov. 9 Hazelwood Initiative Inc. community meeting. Apartments, a gym and a gas station. These and many more ideas for redeveloping the former S&R Market site came up at the November 9 Hazelwood Initiative [HI] community meeting.

Read full story
8 comments

Kids no longer have to wait until they're 12 to get vaccinated for COVID-19

Kara Volk’s son Harland turned 12 in September. For his birthday, he got an electric scooter and a vaccine against COVID-19. At the end of October, the Pfizer shot was cleared for use in children ages five to 11. Now, Harland’s younger friends can be vaccinated if their parents make it happen.

Read full story
1 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

A new city ordinance will do more to protect babies and children from lead

A proposed city ordinance should protect children from lead poisoning. Council members Corey O’Connor, Erika Strassburger, Deb Gross and Bobby Wilson co-sponsored the bill. “Lead poisoning disproportionately affects Black and brown children in the City of Pittsburgh,” Wilson said. “These are our children, our neighbors and our future leaders. The Pittsburgh Lead Safety Law is designed to equitably help the most vulnerable people in our community.”

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh’s long-range transit plans: higher elevations and lower fares

Pittsburgh transit planners are looking into the future. They are imagining a city where getting around is cheaper, easier, and sometimes airborne. The Department of Mobility Infrastructure [DOMI] released its 50-year plan in September. The Port Authority [PAT] released its 25-year plan in September as well. Themes of accessibility and equity run through both plans. Both expand transit service to underserved areas like Hazelwood and the 31st Ward.

Read full story
3 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

National Adoption Month celebrates families who give kids a safe haven

Reverend Michael Murray’s childhood and his faith played equal roles in his decision to adopt. “I came from a large family of 12, including my parents. I grew up in a happy home. When you grow up in a happy home, you see the difference between enjoying your life and seeing what others put into it. So, once I wanted to develop a family, I wanted a big family.”

Read full story
1 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

How to plant garlic, an ancient fall crop beloved around the world

The gardener’s yearly cycle of labors typically ends with planting garlic. Garlic in our northern latitudes is planted in the fall, and harvested in mid-July. Garlic is grown by simply planting the individual cloves that one might otherwise peel and eat. Plant each clove deep, more than an inch beneath the soil surface, and mulch with a deep layer of straw (not hay!) to protect the developing plant from winter’s cold. Garlic can be grown quite close together, I like to space mine about four inches apart, allowing enough room for the bulbs to develop.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy