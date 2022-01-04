Pittsburgh, PA

Community meeting highlights: Plans for S&R Market site emphasize social connections and green space

The Homepage, published by Hazelwood Initiative

By Juliet Martinez

A place where you can run into friends, a place for seniors and families, a green space you can walk to. These ideas emerged at the December 14 Hazelwood Initiative community meeting. Residents at the meeting gave more input on redeveloping the former S&R Market lot. Architect Kate Tunney presented six concepts for the site.

At the November 9 meeting, participants offered several ideas. Some suggested developing the space as a walkable public space. Others, a grocery store, or retail and service provider space. Some suggested a mixed development with housing and a combination of the other uses. Ms. Tunney, a partner at Rothschild Doyno Collaborative, gleaned these project goals:

  • To celebrate the spirit of Hazelwood and tie the business district together
  • To create a space where neighborhood residents feel welcome, connect and access facilities
  • To draw people from other neighborhoods with a unique space for small businesses
  • To improve the streetscape with lighting, safe crosswalks, alternative transportation and benches

Ms. Tunney and colleague Eli Gutierrez described how residents often met by chance at S&R Market. This created more social connections. The concepts they presented emphasized the importance of this dynamic. The architects also noted that they included extra parking into the designs to support the planned grocery store on the opposite side of the 4800 block of Second Avenue.

Many participants said they liked the focus on a public space where seniors, families, and children in the daycare center can relax and play. Hazelwood Towers is across from the former S&R Market site. People observed that creating a welcoming green space there would benefit Tower residents. The Greenway, some noted, is too far and difficult of a walk for most neighborhood seniors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUR0l_0dci5c9O00
In this image, the 4900 block of Second Avenue is shown, with the Hazelwood Initiative offices on left and proposed design on the right.Image courtesy of Rothschild Doyno Collaborative

Many of the meeting participants liked the concept shown above. On the left, it shows the Hazelwood Initiative offices, and on the right, a building set back from the street with parking in the rear. Trees and plants at the curb would create a barrier between the street and a wide pedestrian space. The structure could have doors on four sides to welcome neighbors coming in from all directions. The open area would have benches and allow space for pop-up pavilions and outdoor dining.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Hazelwood PA# Hazelwood Initiative# Community meeting# Community development# SR Market Site

Comments / 0

Published by

The Homepage is a print newspaper delivered monthly to households in Greater Hazelwood, Glen Hazel, Greenfield, Hays, New Homestead, Lincoln Place and The Run. Hazelwood Initiative, Inc., a community-based nonprofit, publishes The Homepage through a grant from the City of Pittsburgh and advertising revenue from local businesses and organizations. The mission of Hazelwood Initiative, as a community-based development corporation, is to build a stronger Hazelwood through inclusive community development. Sonya Tilghman, Executive Director of Hazelwood Initiative, Inc. (she/her) Juliet Martinez, Managing Editor of The Homepage (they/them) Sarah Kanar, Layout and Design of The Homepage(she/her)

Pittsburgh, PA
48 followers

More from The Homepage, published by Hazelwood Initiative

Allegheny County, PA

Low-cost air monitors put data in community’s hands

This story appeared in the October, 2021, issue of The Homepage. For updates on the community air monitoring project, please attend the Hazelwood Initiative community meeting on January 11 from 6-8 p.m. Register at https://bit.ly/2SwPr9k to attend.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Proposed laws will help make housing safer, healthier and more accessible

State Sen. Nikil Saval (D, Philadelphia) proposed two new laws and one amendment to an existing law in 2021. All three focus on housing access for renters, and home repairs for low-income households.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Free grocery delivery would help get "actual food" to people in Hazelwood

Geography matters when it comes to grocery shopping. Dianne Shenk, owner of Dylamato’s Market, said she and other Hazelwood stores offer one big advantage: location. “We’re competitive because people don’t have to travel.”

Read full story
2 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

A laundromat, a restaurant, a dance studio: Ideas for redeveloping the S&R Market site

Highlights of the Nov. 9 Hazelwood Initiative Inc. community meeting. Apartments, a gym and a gas station. These and many more ideas for redeveloping the former S&R Market site came up at the November 9 Hazelwood Initiative [HI] community meeting.

Read full story
4 comments

Kids no longer have to wait until they're 12 to get vaccinated for COVID-19

Kara Volk’s son Harland turned 12 in September. For his birthday, he got an electric scooter and a vaccine against COVID-19. At the end of October, the Pfizer shot was cleared for use in children ages five to 11. Now, Harland’s younger friends can be vaccinated if their parents make it happen.

Read full story
37 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

A new city ordinance will do more to protect babies and children from lead

A proposed city ordinance should protect children from lead poisoning. Council members Corey O’Connor, Erika Strassburger, Deb Gross and Bobby Wilson co-sponsored the bill. “Lead poisoning disproportionately affects Black and brown children in the City of Pittsburgh,” Wilson said. “These are our children, our neighbors and our future leaders. The Pittsburgh Lead Safety Law is designed to equitably help the most vulnerable people in our community.”

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh’s long-range transit plans: higher elevations and lower fares

Pittsburgh transit planners are looking into the future. They are imagining a city where getting around is cheaper, easier, and sometimes airborne. The Department of Mobility Infrastructure [DOMI] released its 50-year plan in September. The Port Authority [PAT] released its 25-year plan in September as well. Themes of accessibility and equity run through both plans. Both expand transit service to underserved areas like Hazelwood and the 31st Ward.

Read full story
3 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

National Adoption Month celebrates families who give kids a safe haven

Reverend Michael Murray’s childhood and his faith played equal roles in his decision to adopt. “I came from a large family of 12, including my parents. I grew up in a happy home. When you grow up in a happy home, you see the difference between enjoying your life and seeing what others put into it. So, once I wanted to develop a family, I wanted a big family.”

Read full story
1 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

How to plant garlic, an ancient fall crop beloved around the world

The gardener’s yearly cycle of labors typically ends with planting garlic. Garlic in our northern latitudes is planted in the fall, and harvested in mid-July. Garlic is grown by simply planting the individual cloves that one might otherwise peel and eat. Plant each clove deep, more than an inch beneath the soil surface, and mulch with a deep layer of straw (not hay!) to protect the developing plant from winter’s cold. Garlic can be grown quite close together, I like to space mine about four inches apart, allowing enough room for the bulbs to develop.

Read full story
2 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Hazelwood group is working to open grocery co-op on Second Avenue

Hazelwood group is working to open grocery co-op here on Second Avenue.Photo by Juliet Martinez. Hazelwood residents working to establish a full-service co-op grocery store on the 4800 block of Second Avenue hope to present their proposal this month to the board of Pittsburgh’s Urban Redevelopment Authority [URA].

Read full story
4 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Mediation for tenants and landlords is better and cheaper than court 

If you rent and have a problem with your landlord, it might feel like you do not have many options. Do you withhold rent and risk eviction? Pay for a lawyer? For renters in Allegheny County, there is another way.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Hazelwood Greenway project a finalist for UN climate change award

The Hazelwood Greenway restoration will be one of 12 partnerships showcased in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 10 in the Climate Challenge Cup. The city of Pittsburgh, Hazelwood Initiative, Inc., [HI] and Greenway stewardship volunteers have been collaborating to make the 183-acre urban forest cleaner, more stable and more accessible.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy