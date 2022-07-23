Living with or dealing with a narcissist can be one of the most challenging things you will ever do. Narcissists are master manipulators and can make you feel like you are going crazy.

They are often charming and convincing when they want something from you. It is very important to know that you can defeat the narcissist and that they will not always be a part of your life.

5 Signs You've Defeated the Narcissist Forever Image created by author using Canva pro

Here are 5 signs that you have defeated the narcissist forever.

1. Narcissists are no longer able to control or manipulate you.

A narcissist is someone who excessively craves attention and admiration. They have an inflated sense of self-importance and a deep need for constant validation. Narcissists are often master manipulators, using their charm and charisma to control and exploit others.

If you’ve been in a relationship with a narcissist, you know how challenging it can be to break free from their clutches. But there comes a point where the tables begin to turn, and the narcissist is no longer able to control or manipulate you.

This is a HUGE accomplishment and the first sign that you have defeated them. It’s not easy to stand up to a narcissist, but once you do, it’s incredibly empowering.

No longer will you be held captive by their games and manipulation. You are now free to live your life on your own terms. Congratulations on defeating the narcissist!

2. You have stopped reacting to their provocations.

One of the most difficult things to do is to break away from a narcissistic relationship. Whether it be a spouse, family member, friend, or co-worker, these types of relationships can take a toll on your mental and emotional wellbeing.

One of the signs that you have stopped reacting to their provocations. Narcissists love nothing more than to get a rise out of people and see them react.

They take pleasure in pushing your buttons and watching you squirm. But when you stop reacting, it takes away their power over you.

You are no longer giving them the satisfaction they crave and they will eventually move on to someone else who will. So, if you’ve stopped reacting to a narcissist’s provocations, congratulations — you’re one step closer to defeating them.

3. You have developed a healthy sense of self-worth and no longer need their approval.

One sign that you have defeated a narcissist is that you no longer need their approval. You have developed a healthy sense of self-worth and no longer base your worth on their opinion of you.

Narcissists try to control others by belittling them and making them feel inferior. They do this in order to make themselves feel superior.

However, when you no longer base your worth on their opinion of you, you are no longer giving them power over you.

Instead, you are empowered to live your life according to your own values and standards. This is a sure sign that you have defeated the narcissist and are no longer under their control.

4. You have set healthy boundaries and they no longer have access to your inner circle.

A major sign that you have defeated a narcissist is that you have set healthy boundaries and they no longer have access to your inner circle. Narcissists thrive on controlling others and love to be in the center of attention.

When you set boundaries, it takes away their power over you and they can no longer control your thoughts or emotions. They may try to weasel their way back into your life, but if you remain firm, they will eventually give up and move on to someone else who they can control.

It’s important to remember that narcissists are never truly happy, even when they are seeming to have everything they want. The only way to defeat them is to take away their power over you by setting healthy boundaries.

5. They have completely disappeared from your life.

One of the most obvious signs is that the narcissist has completely disappeared from your life. You no longer receive text messages, phone calls, or emails from them.

They may have even blocked you on social media. While it can be painful to lose someone in this way, it is also a sign that you have won the battle against the narcissist.

By cutting you out of their life, they are essentially admitting defeat and acknowledging that you are no longer entertaining to them. In a way, it is a victory for you. So, if the narcissist has vanished from your life, take it as a sign that you have finally won the battle.

Last words

If you have identified with any of the five signs above, then congratulations — you have defeated the narcissist! It’s not easy to break free from their clutches, but it is possible.

Remember that you are not alone and there are people who can help you through this process. You have taken an incredibly powerful step in reclaiming your life and freeing yourself from the control of a narcissist.

Be proud of yourself for reaching this milestone and know that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

This article was published on Narcissistblog.online