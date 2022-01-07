Friendship is not a guarantee of a successful marriage.

Marriage is a big commitment, and you need to think about what happens when it doesn't work out. You will have no one to talk to or lean on, especially If your friend fails at the Relationship! It's not like they are not going anywhere anyway because they're already with you!

If things don't go well in marriage, this could destroy your friendship forever. Even if everything goes perfectly fine, there is still something lacking without someone new by your side; A little mystery can be very exciting.

Marriage isn't just an end game for any person either — it should be discussed at length before decisions are made as serious as getting married.

This means that even though people may think they have been best friends forever, it's not a good reason to get married!

Marrying your best friend is a common idea in pop culture. It seems like the perfect way to spend a life with someone you care about, but there are many reasons not to do it. This post will explore 6 reasons you should not marry your best friend and have a happy marriage instead!

6 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Marry Your Best Friend Image from Canva

Reason #1: The marriage might not work out because your best friend is too similar to you.

The most common reason people marry their best friends is that they think it will be easy for them. After all these years of being together, they are so used to each other; they know everything about the person and how they would respond in every situation.

However, this could lead to a problem if both partners do not share the same interest or passion. For example, one partner loves baking while another hates cooking; that can become an issue!

Reason #2: You need someone who challenges you instead of agreeing with what you say all the time automatically.

This is a common problem in marriages where the couple has been friends for a long time before getting married. The husband or wife might be too used to agreeing with their partner and not challenging them enough. This can be dangerous because it will eventually lead to one person taking control of the Relationship and making all the decisions, which is not healthy in a marriage! You need someone who can give you constructive criticism and help you grow as a person, not just agree with everything you say.

Reason #3:Your best friend may become your worst enemy if things go wrong in the marriage.

It's sad but true, divorces happen all the time, and when they do, it can turn ugly fast. If you have children together, they will be the ones who suffer the most.

It's important to remember that your best friend is not always on your side, especially if things go wrong in the marriage. They may start taking sides with their other parent or stop talking to you altogether.

This can be hard to deal with, and it's something you need to think about before making such a big decision.

Reason #4: You'll Fight More Often.

Fights are bound to happen in any relationship, but they will be especially common when you're married to your best friend. This is because you'll have a lot of pent-up anger and frustration that you've been storing up for years!

And since you know all of each other's weaknesses, these fights will be brutal. To avoid this from happening, it's important to learn how to communicate effectively with one another — something that can be difficult when you've known each other for so long.

Reason #5: You'll Lose Yourself in the Relationship.

When you get married to your best friend, it's easy to lose yourself because there's no longer a need for both of you to keep yourselves together. This is especially true if you were friends before dating and then don't take any time apart after getting married.

To avoid this, make sure that you have some separate interests outside of being with one another or finding yourself will become impossible.

Plus, this way, if something happens where one person needs more support than usual (for example, during an illness), they won't feel so alone since their partner can't provide them with everything they need.

Reason #6: You'll Lose That Intimate Bond.

When you're married to your best friend, the intimate bond that you share will slowly disappear. This is because you will no longer need to communicate and share everything — you have already done that!

Instead, you will start taking each other for granted, and the special bond that you once shared will fade away.

Last words

There are many reasons why people get married, and some of them include love, companionship or even money (in this case, I mean financial stability).

However, there are better ways to find these things than marrying your best friend because they may turn out to be completely different from what you expected!

If you marry for love and passion alone, then everything else can easily fall into place; however, if money was one of the main reasons behind getting engaged, problems could arise later on when things don't go as planned.

I hope that this story has helped you see things in a different light and that you will now think twice before marrying your best friend!

Marriage is a big decision and should not be taken lightly, especially if it's based on something as flimsy as being friends for a long time.

Many other people would make great partners, so don't settle for anything less than the best! Thanks for reading!