Oro Grande Roundup celebrates community’s history April 15

Photo by Weather Preston

ORO GRANDE – Local artisans, food and a car show are on the schedule for this year’s Oro Grande Roundup, set for April 15. The event celebrates the history of the community in the High Desert with proceeds going towards revitalizing the local post office.

Located along Route 66, the town of Oro Grande dates back to the California Gold Rush of the mid 1800’s. Silver mining in the area birthed the town -- now still home to over 1,000 residents.

Oro Grande Roundup

The upcoming event, previously known as Oro Grande Days, will showcase local artisans and antique shops in the historic mining district.

“Along with our own Roy Rogers cowboys and burlesque ladies, we have entertainment by the High D Boys. Local DJ Kev Dog will be on deck all day with music, raffle prizes, costume contests and announcement of our car show winners. And if that’s not enough, we will be having a corn hole tournament and “pizza” walk for additional prizes,” said Cross Eyed Cow Pizza Capitan of Multitasking Weather Preston.

Preston’s family owns the Cross Eyed Cow Pizza eatery located in an early 1900's building. The family revamped the building in 2011. Preston’s father installed a cow on the roof, and Preston painted it psychedelic colors.

"The cow was born,” said Preston.

Proceeds from the event go towards revitalizing the landscape at the local post office.

“Our Oro Grande Post Office is located in a beautiful mid-century modern building. We are revamping the landscaping and refreshing the paint. It is the center hub of our community, and our Postmaster Cynthia is our go-to for any help,” said Preston.

The community is invited to Oro Grande Roundup for a day of fun, food and festivities until the sun goes down.

Oro Grande Roundup is taking place April 15, 2023 starting at 10 a.m. The Cross Eyed Cow Pizza is located at 19242 National Trails Hwy, Oro Grande. For more information about the Cross Eyed Cow Pizza visit www.crosseyedcowpizza.com