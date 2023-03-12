Oro Grande, CA

Oro Grande Roundup celebrates community’s history April 15

The HD Post

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19FfdP_0lGKfw1p00
Photo byWeather Preston

ORO GRANDE – Local artisans, food and a car show are on the schedule for this year’s Oro Grande Roundup, set for April 15. The event celebrates the history of the community in the High Desert with proceeds going towards revitalizing the local post office. 

Located along Route 66, the town of Oro Grande dates back to the California Gold Rush of the mid 1800’s. Silver mining in the area birthed the town -- now still home to over 1,000 residents.

Oro Grande Roundup

The upcoming event, previously known as Oro Grande Days, will showcase local artisans and antique shops in the historic mining district. 

“Along with our own Roy Rogers cowboys and burlesque ladies, we have entertainment by the High D Boys. Local DJ Kev Dog will be on deck all day with music, raffle prizes, costume contests and announcement of our car show winners. And if that’s not enough, we will be having a corn hole tournament and “pizza” walk for additional prizes,” said Cross Eyed Cow Pizza Capitan of Multitasking Weather Preston.

Preston’s family owns the Cross Eyed Cow Pizza eatery located in an early 1900's building. The family revamped the building in 2011. Preston’s father installed a cow on the roof, and Preston painted it psychedelic colors.

RELATED: 5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home prices

"The cow was born,” said Preston.

Proceeds from the event go towards revitalizing the landscape at the local post office.

“Our Oro Grande Post Office is located in a beautiful mid-century modern building. We are revamping the landscaping and refreshing the paint. It is the center hub of our community, and our Postmaster Cynthia is our go-to for any help,” said Preston.

The community is invited to Oro Grande Roundup for a day of fun, food and festivities until the sun goes down.

Oro Grande Roundup is taking place April 15, 2023 starting at 10 a.m. The Cross Eyed Cow Pizza is located at 19242 National Trails Hwy, Oro Grande. For more information about the Cross Eyed Cow Pizza visit www.crosseyedcowpizza.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Oro Grande# Route 66# community event# mining town# High Desert

Comments / 0

Published by

The HD Post brings you the latest High Desert community, business, real estate and tech news daily!

Victorville, CA
3K followers

More from The HD Post

California State

Fishery council proposes to cancel 2023 salmon fishing -- salmon association argues water mismanagement

STATEWIDE – The Pacific Fishery Management Council (PFMC) proposed March 10, to close salmon fishing off the coast of California for 2023. The council will take public comment, March 21, for consideration before a finalized decision in April.

Read full story
California State

CA amendment would make housing a human right

STATEWIDE – Assemblyman Matt Haney, D-San Francisco introduced, Wednesday, ACA 10 – a measure that would make housing a constitutional right in California. If lawmakers approve the proposal, the constitutional amendment would be put on the ballot for vote.

Read full story
182 comments
San Bernardino County, CA

San Bernardino County offering $500 reimbursement for snow removal

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – San Bernardino County is now offering up to $500 in reimbursement to residents and business owners to cover snow removal costs. Costs incurred between February 22 – May 1, 2023 are eligible for reimbursement.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

Tax deadline and payment extended to October 16 for disaster relief

STATEWIDE – The IRS updated their site giving California storm victims until October 16, 2023, to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. California state tax deadline and payment are also extended to October 16.

Read full story
1 comments
Riverside County, CA

Clean Air Month Poster Contest awarding cash prizes to K-12 students

VICTORVILLE – The Mojave Air Quality Management District (MDAQMD) is hosting a Clean Air Month Poster Contest for K-12 students to win cash prizes. The district invites students to help illustrate features of the Mojave Desert that make it unique – entries due by April 27, 2023.

Read full story
Apple Valley, CA

Apple Valley Bank of America net lease selling for $3.9 Million

APPLE VALLEY – The Jess Ranch Marketplace Bank of America net lease is available for purchase for $3.9 million. The absolute net lease agreement allows the owner to collect an annual $175,616 net operating income while Bank of America is responsible for all property related expenses including the rent, taxes, insurance, and building maintenance.

Read full story

Freddie Mac survey shows 30-year mortgage rates increase to 6.65 percent

NATIONWIDE – Freddie Mac released the results of its Primary Mortgage Survey, Thursday, showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.65 percent. This is up from last week when it averaged 6.50 percent.

Read full story
Barstow, CA

BLM to reopen Calico Early Man site 

BARSTOW – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is reopening the Calico Early Man Site after eliminating public safety hazards. BLM invites the public to visit the site for self-guided tours and to learn more about one of the most significant archaeological sites in the United States.

Read full story
5 comments
California State

CA Assembly member wants to fine businesses $25 per day for printing paper receipts

STATEWIDE – California Assembly Member Phil Ting held a press conference for the “Skip the Slip” bill, Thursday, that would require businesses to print out receipts only when customers ask for them. Ting says the bill would save 3 million trees and 10 billion gallons of water yearly, in addition to reducing human exposure to the receipt’s toxic chemical coating.

Read full story
138 comments
Victorville, CA

High Desert cities make bottom of list for money management skills

VICTORVILLE – WalletHub put out the Best and Worst Cities at Money Management, Tuesday, ranking over 2,500 cities in the US. Apple Valley, Barstow, Hesperia, Victorville and Adelanto come in near the bottom of the list for 2023.

Read full story
8 comments
California State

Public Utilities Commission seeking community input on SoCalGas rate increase starting in 2024 

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA – The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is hosting public forums, beginning March 6, on SoCalGas’ intention to raise rates in 2024. If CPUC approves the rate request the typical residential monthly bill would increase by approximately $8.28 per month in 2024.

Read full story
7 comments
California State

CA Department of Water Resources to give 35% water allocation to 27 million residents

STATEWIDE – The Department of Water Resources (DWR), announced Wednesday, an expected 35% water allocation to the 29 public water agencies that serve 27 million Californians. The 5% increase is due to early gains in the Sierra snowpack.

Read full story
12 comments
California State

CA bill proposes to ban all tobacco sales 

STATEWIDE – Assemblymember Damon Connolly (D-San Rafael) announced Thursday, Assembly Bill 935 legislation looking to phase out the sale of tobacco products. The bill would prohibit a retailer from selling tobacco products to anyone born on or after January 1, 2007.

Read full story
380 comments
Apple Valley, CA

Mojave Water Agency offering free online Seed to Salad gardening workshop

APPLE VALLEY – The Mojave Water Agency (MWA) is working in partnership with the Mojave Desert Resource Conservation District (MDRCD) to offer free online course “From Seed to Salad.” The agency says the water-conscious series of workshops, starting March 7, will show how easy it can be to grow vegetables with very minimal water usage.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

CalHFA accepting applications again for $40,000 Accessory Dwelling Unit grant

STATEWIDE – California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA) announced that it would be accepting applications, beginning March 1, for the Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) grant. The grant provides homeowners with $40,000 reimbursements for pre-development costs associated with the construction of an ADU.

Read full story
16 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Brightline West partners with the High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition to employ skilled union workers

APPLE VALLEY – Brightline West, a $10 billion high speed rail project connecting Southern California to Las Vegas, announced Tuesday, an agreement with the High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition to employ high skilled union workers. The coalition says these critical jobs are necessary to operate and maintain the project.

Read full story
California State

EDD agrees to cancel an estimated 5,000 Notices of Overpayment

STATEWIDE – California Employment Development Department (EDD) and Center for Workers’ Rights (CWR) reached an agreement, Friday, that the department will cancel late Notices of Overpayment. The agreement is expected to affect more than 5,000 claimants who received notification that a repayment was owed more than one year after the end of their benefits.

Read full story
12 comments
Hesperia, CA

Environmental advocacy coalition asks for warehouse moratorium – list includes 7 High Desert warehouses

HESPERIA – Over 60 environmental advocacy groups are calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to impose a one to two year moratorium on warehouses, including seven in the High Desert. The coalition says the moratorium will allow time to implement policies to address warehouse growth and an accompanying health crisis within Inland communities.

Read full story
6 comments
California State

CA bill proposes to protect Joshua Trees – also simplifies tree removal process

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – Proposed legislation, the Western Joshua Tree Conservation Act, posted February 7, would prohibit any importing, exporting, or selling within the state a western Joshua tree. The bill also recognizes current housing needs in California and renewable energy projects that calls for a simplified tree removal permitting process.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy