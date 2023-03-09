San Bernardino County offering $500 reimbursement for snow removal

Photo by The HD Post

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – San Bernardino County is now offering up to $500 in reimbursement to residents and business owners to cover snow removal costs. Costs incurred between February 22 – May 1, 2023 are eligible for reimbursement.

According to the governor’s office, Caltrans employees have removed more than 7.2 million cubic yards of snow off state highways in San Bernardino County as of March 4. This equates to nearly 2,270 Olympic-size swimming pools. In addition, private contractors have removed another 970,000 cubic yards of snow from state routes 18 and 330.

The county says removal of snow on private property is typically the responsibility of property owners.

“However, due to the unprecedented snowfall that occurred beginning February 22, 2023 and subsequent state and local emergency declarations, unincorporated San Bernardino County residents and business owners are eligible to receive up to $500 in reimbursement for snow removal costs. Eligible costs include removal of snow from private property, including driveways and walkways, and private roads,” says a statement on the county website.

To claim the reimbursement, property owners need to hire and pay a private vendor for snow removal services. Following completion of the work, applicants will upload an invoice or receipt, along with before and after photos, to the Snow Removal Reimbursement Program website. Reimbursement claims will be paid out via check within 30 days of receipt.

Affected residents have until May 10, 2023 to submit reimbursement applications.

To apply for snow removal reimbursement visit https://snowinfo.sbcounty.gov/reimbursement-program/