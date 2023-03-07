Clean Air Month Poster Contest awarding cash prizes to K-12 students

Photo by Mojave Air Quality Management District

VICTORVILLE – The Mojave Air Quality Management District (MDAQMD) is hosting a Clean Air Month Poster Contest for K-12 students to win cash prizes. The district invites students to help illustrate features of the Mojave Desert that make it unique – entries due by April 27, 2023.

MDAQMD is celebrating 30 years of reducing emissions in its communities. The agency wants to get students involved in showing all there is to love and protect in the Mojave Desert.

Contest Rules

After a two-year hiatus, this year’s theme is Our Desert Air. Student contestants must create an original hand-drawn poster that shows one or more features of the Mojave Desert.

“Whether it’s as detailed as a scene in the midst of Mojave National Preserve, or it’s as simple as an individual Joshua tree, put those creative minds to work to help shine a spotlight on the beauty of our region,” says MDAQMD in their 2023 Winter newsletter.

Students compete in one of four categories by grade level:

Kindergarten through second;

Third through fifth;

Sixth through eighth;

Ninth through 12th.

The top three winners in each category will win $100, $50 and $25. Every accepted entry is automatically entered for a chance to win a new bicycle donated by Victor Valley Transit Authority.

Entry deadline is 5 p.m. April 27, 2023. Students in grades K-12 who attend a school in the High Desert portion of San Bernardino County or Palo Verde Valley of Riverside County are eligible to participate.

MDAQMD is the air pollution regulatory authority for the High Desert portion of San Bernardino County and the Palo Verde Valley in Riverside County. A board of 13 members that represent nine incorporated municipalities and two counties, govern the agency.

For more information including clarification on rules or how to submit, contact MDAQMD Communications Analyst Martial Haprov at mhaprov@mdaqmd.ca.gov.