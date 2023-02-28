Public Utilities Commission seeking community input on SoCalGas rate increase starting in 2024 

Photo by The HD Post

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA – The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is hosting public forums, beginning March 6, on SoCalGas’ intention to raise rates in 2024. If CPUC approves the rate request the typical residential monthly bill would increase by approximately $8.28 per month in 2024.

Rate Increases by Year

On May 16, 2022, SoCalGas filed its 2024 General Rate Case (GRC) application with the CPUC. The application is requesting authority to increase revenues for 2024-2027 by:

$738 million (20.2% increase over 2023 expected revenues) in 2024;

$295 million (6.7%) in 2025;

$261 million (5.6%) in 2026;

$379 million (7.7%) in 2027.

The cumulative requested revenue increase is $4,740 million.

Reasons for Increase

Every four years, CPUC requires SoCalGas to file a GRC application to set annual revenues. These revenues are the total amount of money a utility is allowed to collect through rates in a given year.

"The revenues requested in SoCalGas’ application pay for the costs of owning and operating gas infrastructure. The application does not include the cost to purchase natural gas for SoCalGas customers and does not determine how revenues are assigned to customer groups. Those are evaluated and authorized in separate proceedings," says a statement on the CPUC site.

SoCalGas is requesting this increase to:

Continue to invest in its gas delivery system to enhance safety and reliability;

Invest in the gas system that advances clean energy for customers and the environment;

Continue to invest in the needs of customers by enabling diverse customer service capabilities;

Meet regulatory and compliance requirements driven by system safety and reliability;

Invest in efforts and programs to maintain a highly-trained, qualified, and diverse workforce.

If the CPUC approves the application, SoCalGas will implement new revenues in gas rates beginning on January 1, 2024.

Public Forum

CPUC will hold several public forums to provide an opportunity for SoCalGas customers to offer input about the company’s rate requests.

When:

March 6, 2023, 2 p.m. (virtual only)

March 15, 2023, 6 p.m. (virtual only)

The public can view the live video broadcast with English or Spanish captions via webcast: www.adminmonitor.com/ca/cpuc

Participants can also call 1-800-857-1917, passcode: 1767567# to hear the discussion.

View comments of others on the Docket Card comment section for the proceeding at apps.cpuc.ca.gov/c/A2205015.

For more information about the hearing visit: https://www.cpuc.ca.gov/events-and-meetings/a2205015-socalgas-pph-2023-03-06