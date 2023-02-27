CA Department of Water Resources to give 35% water allocation to 27 million residents

The HD Post

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SvY8r_0l1Z86Jh00
Photo byKen James / California Department of Water Resources

STATEWIDE – The Department of Water Resources (DWR), announced Wednesday, an expected 35% water allocation to the 29 public water agencies that serve 27 million Californians. The 5% increase is due to early gains in the Sierra snowpack.

The department’s allocation increase to the State Water Project (SWP) translates to an additional 210,000 acre-feet of water.

Water officials say that record-breaking winter storms in January gave way to a mostly dry February. The month had less than an inch of precipitation statewide as of last Wednesday.

“We’re hopeful that more storms this week are a sign that the wet weather will return, but there remains a chance that 2023 will be a below average water year in the northern Sierra.” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth. “Careful planning and the use of advanced forecasting tools will enable the department to balance the needs of our communities, agriculture, and the environment should dry conditions continue this spring and into next year.”

The SWP will continue to use water storage in Lake Oroville to support environmental needs in the summer. This will allow carryover storage for next year if the spring becomes extremely dry. 

RELATED: Nonprofit says almond and alfalfa crops depleting California water resources

SWP is a water storage and delivery system that extends more than 705 miles. It is a collection of canals, pipelines, reservoirs, and hydroelectric power facilities that delivers water to 27 million Californians, 750,000 acres of farmland, and businesses.

The state says although more than a month still remains in the wet season, there’s uncertainty about a return to dry conditions prior to April. This is typically when the state’s snowpack peaks and begins to melt. 

The forecasted 35% allocation could be adjusted back down if extreme dry conditions warrant. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Department of Water Resources# water# winter storms# State Water Project# water allocation

Comments / 12

Published by

The HD Post brings you the latest High Desert community, business, real estate and tech news daily!

Victorville, CA
3K followers

More from The HD Post

Freddie Mac survey shows 30-year mortgage rates increase to 6.65 percent

NATIONWIDE – Freddie Mac released the results of its Primary Mortgage Survey, Thursday, showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.65 percent. This is up from last week when it averaged 6.50 percent.

Read full story
Barstow, CA

BLM to reopen Calico Early Man site 

BARSTOW – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is reopening the Calico Early Man Site after eliminating public safety hazards. BLM invites the public to visit the site for self-guided tours and to learn more about one of the most significant archaeological sites in the United States.

Read full story
14 comments
California State

CA Assembly member wants to fine businesses $25 per day for printing paper receipts

STATEWIDE – California Assembly Member Phil Ting held a press conference for the “Skip the Slip” bill, Thursday, that would require businesses to print out receipts only when customers ask for them. Ting says the bill would save 3 million trees and 10 billion gallons of water yearly, in addition to reducing human exposure to the receipt’s toxic chemical coating.

Read full story
107 comments
Victorville, CA

High Desert cities make bottom of list for money management skills

VICTORVILLE – WalletHub put out the Best and Worst Cities at Money Management, Tuesday, ranking over 2,500 cities in the US. Apple Valley, Barstow, Hesperia, Victorville and Adelanto come in near the bottom of the list for 2023.

Read full story
8 comments
California State

Public Utilities Commission seeking community input on SoCalGas rate increase starting in 2024 

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA – The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is hosting public forums, beginning March 6, on SoCalGas’ intention to raise rates in 2024. If CPUC approves the rate request the typical residential monthly bill would increase by approximately $8.28 per month in 2024.

Read full story
7 comments
California State

CA bill proposes to ban all tobacco sales 

STATEWIDE – Assemblymember Damon Connolly (D-San Rafael) announced Thursday, Assembly Bill 935 legislation looking to phase out the sale of tobacco products. The bill would prohibit a retailer from selling tobacco products to anyone born on or after January 1, 2007.

Read full story
378 comments
Apple Valley, CA

Mojave Water Agency offering free online Seed to Salad gardening workshop

APPLE VALLEY – The Mojave Water Agency (MWA) is working in partnership with the Mojave Desert Resource Conservation District (MDRCD) to offer free online course “From Seed to Salad.” The agency says the water-conscious series of workshops, starting March 7, will show how easy it can be to grow vegetables with very minimal water usage.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

CalHFA accepting applications again for $40,000 Accessory Dwelling Unit grant

STATEWIDE – California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA) announced that it would be accepting applications, beginning March 1, for the Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) grant. The grant provides homeowners with $40,000 reimbursements for pre-development costs associated with the construction of an ADU.

Read full story
15 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Brightline West partners with the High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition to employ skilled union workers

APPLE VALLEY – Brightline West, a $10 billion high speed rail project connecting Southern California to Las Vegas, announced Tuesday, an agreement with the High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition to employ high skilled union workers. The coalition says these critical jobs are necessary to operate and maintain the project.

Read full story
California State

EDD agrees to cancel an estimated 5,000 Notices of Overpayment

STATEWIDE – California Employment Development Department (EDD) and Center for Workers’ Rights (CWR) reached an agreement, Friday, that the department will cancel late Notices of Overpayment. The agreement is expected to affect more than 5,000 claimants who received notification that a repayment was owed more than one year after the end of their benefits.

Read full story
11 comments
Hesperia, CA

Environmental advocacy coalition asks for warehouse moratorium – list includes 7 High Desert warehouses

HESPERIA – Over 60 environmental advocacy groups are calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to impose a one to two year moratorium on warehouses, including seven in the High Desert. The coalition says the moratorium will allow time to implement policies to address warehouse growth and an accompanying health crisis within Inland communities.

Read full story
6 comments
California State

CA bill proposes to protect Joshua Trees – also simplifies tree removal process

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – Proposed legislation, the Western Joshua Tree Conservation Act, posted February 7, would prohibit any importing, exporting, or selling within the state a western Joshua tree. The bill also recognizes current housing needs in California and renewable energy projects that calls for a simplified tree removal permitting process.

Read full story
1 comments
San Bernardino County, CA

Brightline to build wildlife overcrossings for high speed rail to Las Vegas

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – Brightline West, an $8 billion high speed rail project connecting Southern California to Las Vegas, announced Wednesday plans to construct three wildlife overcrossings across Interstate 15 (I-15).

Read full story
16 comments
California State

New bill would ban mandatory evictions for tenants accused of a crime

STATEWIDE – California Assemblymember Tina McKinnor (D-Inglewood) introduced Assembly Bill 1418, Friday, that would ban “crime-free housing” policies. If the bill passes, landlords would no longer be required to evict tenants accused of breaking the law or deny rental applications to those with prior criminal convictions.

Read full story
54 comments
San Francisco, CA

CA bill would raise jury duty pay to $100 a day for low to moderate income earners

STATEWIDE – Assemblyman Phil Ting introduced AB 881, Wednesday, that would pay $100 a day to jurors who make less than 80 percent of the area median income of the county in which the superior court is located.

Read full story
46 comments
Victorville, CA

Clear Capital acquires 124 unit Victorville property for $15.5 Million -- plans to raise rents

VICTORVILLE – Clear Capital, a West Coast private equity investment firm specializing in multifamily housing, announced Wednesday the acquisition of Aspire Seneca for $15.5 million. The company says they will have the opportunity to raise rents after renovations and upgrading the community's amenities.

Read full story
7 comments
Victorville, CA

How to find houses to flip in Victorville

Finding the right house to flip in Victorville can be a challenging but rewarding process. It requires careful research, attention to detail, and the ability to spot a good deal. Let's explore the steps you need to take to find the perfect property to flip in Victorville.

Read full story
Victorville, CA

Victorville seeking three oversight committee members for $29.5 Million Measure P revenue

VICTORVILLE – Victorville is accepting applications from representatives in the clergy, non-profit social services and local major retail industry for vacancies on the Measure P oversight committee. Measure P – a one-cent sales tax that took effect on April 1, 2021, allows the city to increase safety for Victorville's growing population and expand essential services like police, fire, code compliance, animal care and control, library, and homelessness and housing.

Read full story
5 comments
Yermo, CA

California Days returning to Calico Ghost Town, this weekend, to celebrate mining and early history

YERMO – Travel back in time with a beard and mustache contest, gunfight shows and pony rides, this weekend, at Calico Ghost Town’s 2nd annual California Days event. California Days celebrates the state's early history with a focus on California’s admission to the union on Sept. 9, 1850.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy