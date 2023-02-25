CA bill proposes to ban all tobacco sales 

Photo by The HD Post

STATEWIDE – Assemblymember Damon Connolly (D-San Rafael) announced Thursday, Assembly Bill 935 legislation looking to phase out the sale of tobacco products. The bill would prohibit a retailer from selling tobacco products to anyone born on or after January 1, 2007.

In a tweet Connolly says the bill would prevent the next generation from becoming addicted to smoking.

“Today I had a press conference for my bill, AB 935. The co-author, @Evan_Low, joined in support. Preventing the next generation of Californians from becoming addicted to smoking should be a priority for anyone who cares about public health and the well-being of our children,” tweeted Connolly.

The bill would allow current tobacco users to continue consuming the products, but anyone younger than 16 years old today would never be able to buy the products.

Although the bill would not penalize people for using or possessing tobacco products, retailers would be penalized financially.

Penalties for Retailers

The bill lists penalties that range from $400 to $6,000 per violation. The bill would also suspend or revoke a retailer's license for repeated offenses.

California Association of Retail Tobacconists President Charles Janigian says that the ban will impact jobs and have a repercussion throughout California's economy.

According to the California Department of Tax and Fee Regulation California tobacco sales generated more than $1.5 billion in tax revenue for 2021 - 2022.

Connolly said the ban would save taxpayers money, citing the impacts of nicotine and tobacco on the public health system.

The committee will hear bill on March 17, 2023.

To read the full bill visit https://legiscan.com/CA/text/AB935/2023