Bill introduced to remove ban on cruising

STATEWIDE – California Assemblyman David Alvarez introduced a bill, Monday, that would remove the ban on lowrider cruising.

AB 436 would amend sections of the California Vehicle Code to prohibit local authorities from:

stopping drivers from cruising and;

stopping drivers in cars that have been modified to be a certain height.

“Cruising holds cultural significance for many communities! Today I will be introducing a bill that would repeal sections of the California Vehicle Code that allows local authorities to stop drivers from cruising & driving cars that have been modified to be a certain height,” Alvarez tweeted on Monday.

The current law has been in place since the ‘80’s. Lawmakers introduced and signed a bill that allowed local governments to pass anti-cruising ordinances due to its association with gang members.

During the 2021-2022 Legislative session, Assemblymember Luz Rivas introduced ACR 176, a resolution that recognizes cruising and its cultural significance. The state Legislature unanimously approved it with bi-partisan support.

The measure calls for the celebration of the history and culture of cruising and to encourage local officials and law enforcement to work with local car clubs to conduct safe cruising events.

History of Cruising

According to ACR 176, cruising along a specific route became popular after World War II with individuals of Mexican heritage driving lowriders in southern California towns. It became a popular activity among teenagers.

The fountainhead of lowrider culture is Whittier Boulevard in East Los Angeles. Car clubs throughout the state have been dedicated to preserving the art, hobby, and culture.

As cruising has resurged in the last 10 years, cruises and lowrider meetups occur every weekend throughout southern California.

ACR 176 recognizes that car clubs are often engaged with their communities. Car clubs collaborate with local law enforcement and elected officials to conduct toy drives, fundraisers, and other philanthropic activities.

The Assembly is expected to give AB 436 committee assignments soon.