Victorville begins installing modular units at $28 million Wellness Center for the homeless

Photo by City of Victorville

VICTORVILLE – Crews began installing the modular units, Monday, at Victorville’s $28 million Wellness Center for the homeless. The project – slated to be completed this summer, is part of Victorville's strategy to end homelessness in the city.

In a tweet, Victorville showed the progress on the Wellness Center Campus construction.

“Today, crews began installing the modular units at our Wellness Center. It’s at the heart of our strategy to reduce homelessness in #cityofvv. Construction should be complete this summer! The Wellness Center is funded primarily through a $28 million grant from the State of CA.”

Victorville says the Wellness Center Campus, located at 16902 First St. on 4.5 acres of land, will be the first facility of its kind in San Bernardino County. The campus will have a low-barrier emergency shelter, recuperative care facility, medical clinic, interim housing, and wraparound support services.

The non-congregate design allows for the emergency shelter to provide 110 private space accommodations for guests.

In addition, the Wellness Center will offer a community garden, recreational areas, dog kennel, and a landscaped open space. Altogether, the housing units and support service buildings will comprise 25,920-square-feet of new construction.

Photo by City of Victorville

Victorville has the second-highest concentration of homeless people in all of San Bernardino County.

“California's housing crisis has forced cities to address major social issues like homelessness without adequate resources and infrastructure to resolve the problem. Cities are being sued in Federal Court for "punishing” or "criminalizing” the homeless and must provide adequate shelter before they can truly address the issue of enforcing anti-camping ordinances,” stated the city in a 2022 news release.

RELATED: Victorville interim shelter pet kennel completely filled

The city says in order to restore balance back to the community and public spaces like parks, libraries and recreation centers, they must have adequate shelter, beds and a collaborative solution to direct homeless individuals to resources and housing.

The California Department of Housing and Community Development primarily funded construction for the center through a $28 million Homekey Grant. When completed this summer, the center will increase the number of shelter beds in Victorville by 56 percent.