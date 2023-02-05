Spring Valley Lake marriage counselor helping couples keep the spark alive at May seminar

Photo by Mercedes Green

SPRING VALLEY LAKE – Games, food, music and discussions on relationship issues await couples who attend True Escape Therapy’s seminar, coming May 6, in Spring Valley Lake.

“People do not invest in their relationship with therapy tools until something goes wrong – behavioral issues with children, infidelity, communication issues, financial issues,” said True Escape Therapy Owner Mercedes Green. “This seminar will add value to the relationship before an issue arises. Let’s invest in our relationships and fall back in love with making love.”

Green has practiced psychotherapy since 2017. She’s worked in drug replacement therapy, criminal rehabilitation services, Christian counseling services, ABA therapy, crisis intervention services, full service partnership services, group therapy, and family therapy.

She also started a poetry club encouraging youth and adults to express themselves through written and spoken word.

Green says she has always wanted to own her own practice. She started True Escape Therapy in 2021 via telehealth.

“I was blessed with the opportunity to open up services in Spring Valley Lake with a building next to a beautiful lake and golf club scenery,” said Green.

Green now has a team of licensed therapists on the True Escape Team. They each will be speaking on several different adult topics at the couples seminar.

“Rarely do we get the opportunity to meet with several licensed therapists at once to share their perspectives on different topics affecting our community,” said Green. “This is highly valued within the community now that society minimized the stigma on receiving counseling services.”

Outside of this event, True Escape Therapy offers individual, group, couple, and family therapy services via telehealth and in-person.

The Love Making Love: Investing in our Dynasty seminar is taking place May 6, 2023 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 13229 Spring Valley Pkwy., Victorville, CA 92395. For ticket information call 442-243-2714 or visit online at https://TrueEscapeSVL.com.