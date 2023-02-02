Ridgecrest, CA

Wild Horse and Burro Adoption Incentive Program offers $1,000 to adopt

RIDGECREST – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Adoption Incentive program gives $1,000 to families that give quality care and training to adopted animals. The public can view wild horses and burros up for adoption at the Ridgecrest Regional Wild Horse and Burro Corrals.

The BLM estimates that 82,384 wild horses and burros lived on public lands in 2022. They say that wild horse and burro populations grow rapidly – unmanaged herds can double in size every four years. 

According to a 2022 BLM Adoption Incentive Brochure overpopulated herds threaten land and herd health. Too many wild horses and burros can lead to starvation, thirst, less native vegetation and more wild horses or burros on private property and highways.

The BLM has several initiatives to manage the growing herd that includes removing the wild animals from public lands, implementing fertility control and finding good homes to provide quality care.

Most unadopted and unsold wild horses roam off-range pastures, which provide open space and long-term care. The BLM estimates that there are more than 50,000 wild horses and burros cared for in off-range facilities and pastures.

The Adoption Incentive Program helps reduce BLM’s recurring costs to care for the animals. 

At the Ridgecrest facility, captured animals are prepared for adoption which includes vaccinations, deworming, blood tests and freezemarking. On an average year, the corrals will prepare more than 1,000 animals. 

Last year, families adopted over 3,700 wild horses and burros through the Adoption Incentive program. 

Adopters receive up to $1,000 up to 60 days after the title date. The incentive is available for all untrained animals that are eligible for adoption, including animals at BLM facilities, off-site events and on the Online Corral. A $125 fee applies at the time of adoption.

The Marine Mounted Color Guard rides wild mustangs from the wild horse and burro program annually during the Rose Parade.

The Ridgcrest Regional Wild Horse and Burro Corrals host open houses October through June, on the second and fourth Fridays of each month from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. During July through September open houses are 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Adoptions can also be scheduled by appointment. 

The Ridgecrest Regional Wild Horse and Burro Facility is located at 3647-A Randsburg Wash Road in Trona. 

For more information about the Adoption Incentive Program call toll free 800-951-8720 visit online https://www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/adoptions-and-sales/adoption-incentive-program

