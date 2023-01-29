Adelanto, CA

General Atomics seeking manufacturing intern with $44,590 starting pay

ADELANTO – General Atomics, an energy and defense corporation, is seeking a manufacturing intern to assist in the analysis, investigation and solution of problems. The paid internship, with a $44,590 starting salary, typically requires enrollment as an undergraduate student at a recognized university or college.

General Atomics recently made headlines after the Department of Energy awarded $2.3 million to fund public private partnerships for fusion energy development. The company is working to develop a heat exhaust divertor for a tokamak –  a device that is heated to 100 million degrees Celsius to create plasma. General Atomics says it envisions a Fusion Energy Pilot Plant with advanced tokamak design that would provide sustainable energy without any harmful emissions.

The Adelanto-based internship position will be on the Manufacturing Engineering team. Manufacturing positions at General Atomics include assemblers, machinists, material and production control, composite technicians, coordinators, planners and stock clerks.

RELATED: General Atomics flies Avenger over HD

The job posting states that the manufacturing intern will use high-tech machines, systems, equipment and tools to create products. 

The company lists experience in the following areas as desirable qualifications:

  • Handling composite materials;
  • Using computer numerical control (CNC) machines and software; 
  • Reading blueprints and drawings;
  • A general understanding of manufacturing principles and systems.

A full time hourly schedule and up to 25% travel are requirements for the internship position.

“The people I work with and the great opportunities to grow are the reasons I look forward to coming to work everyday,” said General Atomics Technician Ralph.

For more information about the General Atomics Manufacturing Intern position visit https://www.ga-careers.com/job/adelanto/manufacturing-engineering-intern/499/43636445744

