General Atomics seeking manufacturing intern with $44,590 starting pay

Photo by General Atomics

ADELANTO – General Atomics, an energy and defense corporation, is seeking a manufacturing intern to assist in the analysis, investigation and solution of problems. The paid internship, with a $44,590 starting salary, typically requires enrollment as an undergraduate student at a recognized university or college.

General Atomics recently made headlines after the Department of Energy awarded $2.3 million to fund public private partnerships for fusion energy development. The company is working to develop a heat exhaust divertor for a tokamak – a device that is heated to 100 million degrees Celsius to create plasma. General Atomics says it envisions a Fusion Energy Pilot Plant with advanced tokamak design that would provide sustainable energy without any harmful emissions.

The Adelanto-based internship position will be on the Manufacturing Engineering team. Manufacturing positions at General Atomics include assemblers, machinists, material and production control, composite technicians, coordinators, planners and stock clerks.

The job posting states that the manufacturing intern will use high-tech machines, systems, equipment and tools to create products.

The company lists experience in the following areas as desirable qualifications:

Handling composite materials;

Using computer numerical control (CNC) machines and software;

Reading blueprints and drawings;

A general understanding of manufacturing principles and systems.

A full time hourly schedule and up to 25% travel are requirements for the internship position.

“The people I work with and the great opportunities to grow are the reasons I look forward to coming to work everyday,” said General Atomics Technician Ralph.

For more information about the General Atomics Manufacturing Intern position visit https://www.ga-careers.com/job/adelanto/manufacturing-engineering-intern/499/43636445744