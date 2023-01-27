Sultana High wide receiver attending CU Coach Prime’s first Junior Day

Boulder, CO

HESPERIA – Sultana High School wide receiver LaMason Waller, along with many other blue chip players, is attending Colorado Buffaloes Junior Day, this weekend. This will be the first Buffs Junior Day recruiting event, under the leadership of new head Coach Prime Deion Sanders.  

Waller, a sophomore, finished off the 2022 season with 64 receptions, 1,506 total yards and17 touchdowns. Sultana finished 3rd in the Mojave River League with a 6-5 record overall.

In a tweet, Waller said he would be in Boulder, Colorado on January 27 with the hashtag #wecomingcoachprime, a saying popularized by Sanders and players who are being recruited by the school. 

Junior Day

Junior Day has become a big part of the recruitment process over the past decade. 

The invite-only event for underclassmen allows recruits to see what college football life would be like at the school. The school takes recruits on tours of the facilities including the training and academic advising rooms.

According to 247 Sports, Waller has received offer letters from over 40 schools. This includes CU which sent one in January 2022. At that time, the Buffaloes had finished their season ranking 97th out 130 with a 4-8 record under Coach Karl Dorrell.

RELATED: Coach Prime Deion Sanders recruiting players for new team on Twitter: ‘I ain’t hard to find’

Coach Prime

Since then, former pro football and baseball player Sanders, replaced Dorrell as Buffs head coach. He left Jackson State with a 12-1 record. His placement as head coach has brought newfound attention from potential recruits.

Sanders is looking for recruits to turn the Buffs around. The team won one game last season.

“It’s going to be a different place, a different feel, a different attitude, a different energy, a different work ethic, a different want, a different hunger, a different desire, a different need, a different capacity,” Sanders said during a team meeting.

Several Jackson State players followed Sanders to the Buffs. He has also been actively looking for recruits on Twitter.

