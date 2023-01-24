WISH grant provides first time homebuyers up to $22,000 for downpayment

The HD Post

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38YaOW_0kPajsBd00
Photo byFHLBank San Francisco

STATEWIDE – The Workforce Initiative Subsidy for Homeownership (WISH) program can help aspiring homeowners overcome some of the biggest barriers to achieving their dream and building wealth – downpayment and closing costs.

During the 2021 - 2022 cycle, the WISH Program provided over $5 million to 234 first time California homebuyers with an average grant of $22,000. 

For 2023, WISH grant provides eligible low- to moderate-income households 4-to-1 matching grants of up to $22,000. This means that for every $1 a homebuyer contributes toward the purchase of a home, the WISH program will match with $4.

Homebuyers can apply WISH funds to downpayment and closing costs for the purchase of the home. 

To be eligible for WISH funds, the homebuyer must:

  • have successfully completed a homebuyer counseling program.
  • be a first-time homebuyer, as defined by the Bank in its AHP Implementation Plan.
  • meet income eligibility guidelines, as published by the Bank at the time of enrollment in the WISH Program and is at or below 80% of the HUD area median income.

The homebuyer must also open escrow on a home purchase within one year of enrollment in the WISH program.

RELATED: Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans

Homebuyer Contribution

Homebuyer contributions towards the purchase of the home can include savings, gift funds, or sweat equity.

Many participants combined WISH funding with the Union Bank Down Payment Assistance grant, CalHome Mortgage Assistance, and other programs. Funding from these programs are not considered homebuyer contributions.

Interested homebuyers should contact one of the following members banks for more information about the WISH Program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YviTg_0kPajsBd00
Photo byFHLBank San Francisco

For more information about the WISH Grant Program visit https://www.fhlbsf.com/community-programs/grant-programs/wish?category=overview

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# WISH homebuyer grant# downpayment assistance# first time home buyer# mortgage assistance# home buying grant

Comments / 53

Published by

The HD Post brings you the latest High Desert community, business, real estate and tech news daily!

Victorville, CA
2K followers

More from The HD Post

Adelanto, CA

General Atomics seeking manufacturing intern with $44,590 starting pay

ADELANTO – General Atomics, an energy and defense corporation, is seeking a manufacturing intern to assist in the analysis, investigation and solution of problems. The paid internship, with a $44,590 starting salary, typically requires enrollment as an undergraduate student at a recognized university or college.

Read full story

Walmart Associate-to-Driver Program gives employees opportunity to earn up to $110,000

NATIONWIDE – Walmart announced the expansion of their Fleet Development Program to include store associates interested in getting a commercial driver’s license (CDL). The Associate-to-Driver Program paid training allows associates to become a driver with a starting salary up to $110,000.

Read full story
6 comments
Boulder, CO

Sultana High wide receiver attending CU Coach Prime’s first Junior Day

HESPERIA – Sultana High School wide receiver LaMason Waller, along with many other blue chip players, is attending Colorado Buffaloes Junior Day, this weekend. This will be the first Buffs Junior Day recruiting event, under the leadership of new head Coach Prime Deion Sanders.

Read full story
San Bernardino County, CA

SB County Museum awarding $100 gift cards to complete survey

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – San Bernardino County Museum wants the community to provide input on future programming provided to the community. The county is rewarding 10 lucky winners with $100 gift cards to complete the 9 minute survey.

Read full story
1 comments
Barstow, CA

Skanska to rebuild N. 1st Avenue Bridge in Barstow for $30 Million

BARSTOW – Skanska, a Sweden-based development and construction group, announced their contract with the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority to rebuild the N. 1st Avenue Bridge over the BNSF railyard. The project, expected to begin in January 2023, will accommodate Barstow’s anticipated population growth.

Read full story
2 comments
San Bernardino County, CA

SB County Probation Department recognized for improving youth quality of life

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – Therapy, education, and training are the services provided for youth in San Bernardino County Probation Department’s ARISE program. The California State Association of Counties (CSAC) honored the department with a 2022 Challenge Award which recognizes county government programs for best practices and innovations.

Read full story
Victorville, CA

VVC hiring a head football coach and other high paying jobs around the High Desert

VICTORVILLE – A recent survey found that 88% of respondents living in the Inland Empire are the most likely to be concerned about the availability of well-paying jobs. Here is a list of high paying jobs that are hiring now in the High Desert.

Read full story
1 comments
Big Bear Lake, CA

Big Bear Country Kitchen net lease up for auction with starting bid at $450,000

BIG BEAR LAKE – Big Bear Country Kitchen, a national tenant in business for over 80 years, is up for auction on January 23, with a 15 year absolute net lease for $450,000. The absolute net lease agreement allows the owner to collect an annual $99,000 net operating income. Country Kitchen will be responsible for all property related expenses including the rent, taxes, insurance, and building maintenance.

Read full story
1 comments
Hesperia, CA

Hesperia Days now accepting entries for fairy tale themed parade

HESPERIA – Rock’n Our Disabilities Foundation is now accepting entries for the 2023 Hesperia Days Parade. The organization said that this year’s fairy tale theme provides local businesses and community groups ample ideas for floats while supporting the city of Hesperia.

Read full story
Adelanto, CA

Adelanto seeking grant writing consultant

ADELANTO – The city of Adelanto posted a Request for Proposals (RFP), due February 7, for grant writing services. The city is looking for a consultant to help secure grants that fund infrastructure and disadvantaged communities.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Work Sharing provides employers alternative to layoffs amid 61,000 unemployment insurance claim filings

STATEWIDE – The latest data from the California Employment Development Department (EDD) shows there were 61,000 new and reopened unemployment insurance claims filed for the week ending January 7. EDD’s Work Sharing Program provides employers a temporary alternative to layoffs to help during these times of economic uncertainty.

Read full story

Rule change gives US House of Representative Members up to $34,000 pay increase

NATIONWIDE – US House of Representative Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor notified members, on Tuesday, that they can now claim reimbursement that could amount up to $34,000.

Read full story
592 comments
Barstow, CA

Barstow Community College partnering with Ft. Irwin for employment opportunities

BARSTOW – Barstow Community College (BCC) and Ft. Irwin are partnering to provide employment opportunities for the school's child development and cosmetology students. The college and national training center signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), Jan. 13, to help streamline the process.

Read full story
California State

California considers TikTok ban for state-issued phones and devices

STATEWIDE – State Senator Bill Dodd, D-Napa, introduced High Risk App Ban for State Devices, Senate Bill 74, to prevent an attack on California’s information security. Last fall, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray warned TikTok could be used for espionage by a non-democratic government.

Read full story
Riverside County, CA

Grant programs for diesel engine upgrades now accepting applications

VICTORVILLE – Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District (MDAQMD) is accepting applications, due March 31, for several programs to upgrade diesel engine vehicles with a low emission engine.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

California extends payment for Middle Class Tax Refunds to February

STATEWIDE – California has extended its timeframe for issuing payments for the Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR), a one-time payment to provide rising cost relief to Californians. The state expects to continue sending payments until mid-February.

Read full story
2 comments
San Bernardino County, CA

Old West Days coming to Victor Valley Museum

APPLE VALLEY – Uncover the history of America’s western frontier, January 21, at Victor Valley Museum's Old West Days. “We are thrilled to bring this award-winning event back in-person and highlight all the remarkable work being done by the partners in our region to promote cultural heritage,” said San Bernardino County Museum Director David Myers.

Read full story
Victorville, CA

Upcoming Victorville Library STEAM and other events

VICTORVILLE – The Victorville Library is hosting science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics (STEAM) events as well as other events for children and teens to enjoy. Here is a list of upcoming events:

Read full story
Adelanto, CA

Adelanto debuts renovated VIP room at the stadium

ADELANTO – Adelanto debuted a new VIP SkyBox in response to consumer requests for a private VIP area. This is the first of many renovations the city plans to do at the stadium in 2023.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy