Adelanto seeking grant writing consultant

Photo by City of Adelanto

ADELANTO – The city of Adelanto posted a Request for Proposals (RFP), due February 7, for grant writing services. The city is looking for a consultant to help secure grants that fund infrastructure and disadvantaged communities.

According to the RFP, Adelanto is experiencing tremendous growth and will require grant funding for various projects to support future development.

A 2020 Grant Station report said the top three challenges to grantseeking were lack of time or staff, competition, and difficulty finding grant opportunities. The report concluded that grant funding is available for those organizations that engage in active grantseeking.

Adelanto is looking for an experienced grant writer with:

10 years of experience in grant writing and administration;

A Bachelors or Master's degree(s) from accredited universities in planning, urban planning, engineering or related field;

Knowledge of California and federal grant opportunities;

Past experience and references assisting a city with numerous grant writing services and can demonstrate past grant acquisition success.

The consultant will work with the city to assess the validity of current funding priority areas and identify new priority areas for funding.

In addition, the consultant will research grants that provide funding for economic development, criminal justice technology, parks, transportation and other areas.

Additional duties include grant proposal development, grant management services, and providing monthly reports.

Applicants can submit questions regarding the RFP by January 31 to Adelanto City Engineer Saba Engineer at sengineer@adelantoca.gov

The deadline for submitting a proposal is 3:00 p.m. on February 7, 2023. Any proposals received after this time will be returned unopened.

For more information about the Grant Writing Services RFP visit https://www.ci.adelanto.ca.us/bids.aspx?bidID=33