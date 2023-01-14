California considers TikTok ban for state-issued phones and devices

The HD Post

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hBYC7_0kF3kQeI00
Photo byCanva

STATEWIDE – State Senator Bill Dodd, D-Napa, introduced High Risk App Ban for State Devices, Senate Bill 74, to prevent an attack on California’s information security.

Last fall, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray warned TikTok could be used for espionage by a non-democratic government. 

President Joe Biden has since approved a limited TikTok ban on federal devices, and the U.S. House of Representatives banned it on all of its devices. Previously, the U.S. military prohibited its members from using TikTok on government cell phones and computers. 

In addition, nearly two dozen states have instituted limits for use of these apps on government-controlled devices.

California’s consideration to ban the app comes amid a recent security breach where a global ransomware group claimed to have stolen 76 gigabytes of data.

California’s Department of Finance confirmed, December 12, that it was investigating a cybersecurity incident. LockBit Ransomware Group claimed to have stolen confidential data from the agency. The department said that no state funds were compromised.

Dodd says Senate Bill 74 seeks to prevent additional security breaches through the use of high-risk apps. 

RELATED: Apple Valley Council to fund TikTok social media presence based on student recommendation

“Social media apps are ubiquitous in our daily lives, but there is growing concern about information theft and data collection that comes with their use,” said Senator Dodd. “Prohibiting these apps on state phones and other devices is a commonsense way to prevent exposure of our sensitive material and the possible tracking or data breaches. Clearly, there are bad actors out there, and we can’t afford to let them in.”

Dodd says data and consumer privacy advocates are expected to support the bill.

“The Consumer Federation of California (CFC) is concerned that certain apps are engaging in harmful privacy practices that include tracking and sharing of keystrokes, passwords and other personal data, all without a consumer’s knowledge,” said Consumer Federation of California Executive Director Robert Herrell. 

Herrell says the CFC looks forward to working with Senator Dodd on a solution that boosts privacy and security.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# TikTok# ban# cybersecurity# state issued phones# security breach

Comments / 0

Published by

The HD Post brings you the latest High Desert community, business, real estate and tech news daily!

Victorville, CA
2K followers

More from The HD Post

Adelanto, CA

Adelanto seeking grant writing consultant

ADELANTO – The city of Adelanto posted a Request for Proposals (RFP), due February 7, for grant writing services. The city is looking for a consultant to help secure grants that fund infrastructure and disadvantaged communities.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Work Sharing provides employers alternative to layoffs amid 61,000 unemployment insurance claim filings

STATEWIDE – The latest data from the California Employment Development Department (EDD) shows there were 61,000 new and reopened unemployment insurance claims filed for the week ending January 7. EDD’s Work Sharing Program provides employers a temporary alternative to layoffs to help during these times of economic uncertainty.

Read full story

Rule change gives US House of Representative Members up to $34,000 pay increase

NATIONWIDE – US House of Representative Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor notified members, on Tuesday, that they can now claim reimbursement that could amount up to $34,000.

Read full story
595 comments
Barstow, CA

Barstow Community College partnering with Ft. Irwin for employment opportunities

BARSTOW – Barstow Community College (BCC) and Ft. Irwin are partnering to provide employment opportunities for the school's child development and cosmetology students. The college and national training center signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), Jan. 13, to help streamline the process.

Read full story
Riverside County, CA

Grant programs for diesel engine upgrades now accepting applications

VICTORVILLE – Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District (MDAQMD) is accepting applications, due March 31, for several programs to upgrade diesel engine vehicles with a low emission engine.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

California extends payment for Middle Class Tax Refunds to February

STATEWIDE – California has extended its timeframe for issuing payments for the Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR), a one-time payment to provide rising cost relief to Californians. The state expects to continue sending payments until mid-February.

Read full story
2 comments
San Bernardino County, CA

Old West Days coming to Victor Valley Museum

APPLE VALLEY – Uncover the history of America’s western frontier, January 21, at Victor Valley Museum's Old West Days. “We are thrilled to bring this award-winning event back in-person and highlight all the remarkable work being done by the partners in our region to promote cultural heritage,” said San Bernardino County Museum Director David Myers.

Read full story
Victorville, CA

Upcoming Victorville Library STEAM and other events

VICTORVILLE – The Victorville Library is hosting science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics (STEAM) events as well as other events for children and teens to enjoy. Here is a list of upcoming events:

Read full story
Adelanto, CA

Adelanto debuts renovated VIP room at the stadium

ADELANTO – Adelanto debuted a new VIP SkyBox in response to consumer requests for a private VIP area. This is the first of many renovations the city plans to do at the stadium in 2023.

Read full story
California State

California employers now required to include salary range on job postings

STATEWIDE – California employers will now have to include the salary range on job postings when seeking workers to hire. California’s Pay Transparency for Pay Equity Act – SB 1162, aims to to reduce gender and racial pay gaps.

Read full story
2 comments
Victorville, CA

High Desert America's Job Center Hosting Career Expo on Jan. 25

VICTORVILLE – The High Desert America’s Job Center is hosting a career expo, Wednesday, Jan. 25., to connect employers with people looking for work. This comes at a time when many companies continue with mass layoffs into the New Year.

Read full story

Level Up app teaches kids and teens financial literacy

NATIONWIDE – Greenlight, a financial technology company, has gamified financial literacy with the Level Up app. In 2022, teens scored an average of 64% on the National Financial Literacy Test. In addition, a survey found that 93% of teens believe they need financial knowledge to achieve their life goals, and 97% of parents agree.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

CalOSBA awarding up to $250,000 grant for CA live event venues

STATEWIDE – The California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA) is now accepting applications, due January 31, for the second round of California Venues Grant program.

Read full story
California State

Report says $8.1B needed annually over next 12 years to solve homelessness in CA

STATEWIDE – Corporation for Supportive Housing’s report, released in December, found that $8.1 billion will be needed annually over the next 12 years to solve homelessness in California.

Read full story
29 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Mayor urges widening of I-15 after New Year's 18 mile traffic jam

BARSTOW – An 18-mile traffic jam from Las Vegas to California, over the New Year’s weekend, prompted Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman to push California to complete an I-15 widening project.

Read full story
19 comments
San Bernardino County, CA

San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentors

SAN BERNARDINO – San Bernardino County Children’s Network and Mentoring Task Force are recruiting mentors during National Mentoring Month in January. Every year, National Mentoring Partnership (MENTOR) hosts events throughout the month to raise awareness of how “one mentor can change a young person’s life.”

Read full story
1 comments

Class action settlements closing in January; check to claim your rebate

STATEWIDE – Every year millions of class action settlements funds go unclaimed. These funds come out of a class action lawsuit – a civil case filed on behalf of a group, known as the "class," who believe they've suffered common injuries as a result of the defendant's actions.

Read full story
1 comments
Apple Valley, CA

Mountain Desert Career Pathways awarding $4,000 scholarships

APPLE VALLEY – Mountain Desert Career Pathways, an agency that coordinates activities for Career Technical Education (CTE) students, is accepting applications, due March 3, for $4,000 scholarships.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy