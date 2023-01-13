Grant programs for diesel engine upgrades now accepting applications

Photo by Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District

VICTORVILLE – Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District (MDAQMD) is accepting applications, due March 31, for several programs to upgrade diesel engine vehicles with a low emission engine.

According to MDAQMD, diesel exhaust is a serious public health risk, and is considered to be the No. 1 airborne carcinogen in California. To address these health risks, the state is phasing out diesel trucks and large vans to reduce toxic air contaminants.

MDAQMD has several grant programs to help upgrade diesel engines and reduce toxic air contaminants emissions.

The Carl Moyer Program

The Carl Moyer Program provides monetary grants to private companies and public agencies to clean up their heavy-duty engines beyond what’s required by law. The program funds retrofitting, repowering or replacing engines with newer and cleaner ones.

MDAQMD has awarded more than $13 million to eligible projects.

California Air Resources Board (CARB) and DMV Surcharge Fees provides the funding for the program.

FARMER Program

CARB developed the Funding Agricultural Reduction Measures for Emission Reductions (FARMER) program to reduce agricultural-related emissions.

The California Legislature allocated $135 million for grants, rebates, and other financial incentives for agricultural harvesting equipment, heavy-duty haul trucks, agricultural pump engines, tractors, and other equipment used in agricultural operations.

School bus replacements

MDAQMD also invites applications for the replacement of old diesel school buses with zero-emission buses. Community Air Protection Program (CAPP) funds the school bus replacements.

Funding for this program has also come from the Carl Moyer Program.

MDAQMD is the air pollution regulatory authority for the High Desert portion of San Bernardino County and the Palo Verde Valley in Riverside County. A board of 13 members that represent nine incorporated municipalities and two counties govern the agency.

For more information on these programs visit https://www.mdaqmd.ca.gov/grants or contact MDAQMD's Grants Section at 760-245-1661, ext. 3004.