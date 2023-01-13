Old West Days coming to Victor Valley Museum

Photo by San Bernardino County Museum

APPLE VALLEY – Uncover the history of America’s western frontier, January 21, at Victor Valley Museum's Old West Days.

“We are thrilled to bring this award-winning event back in-person and highlight all the remarkable work being done by the partners in our region to promote cultural heritage,” said San Bernardino County Museum Director David Myers.

This Saturday, families can enjoy card games, live music, frontier arts and crafts, historic demonstrations, tasty treats and more. Museum galleries will be open during the event and regular admission applies.

The museum partnered with the following organizations to provide history, cultural traditions, and artistry of the American western frontier:

Inland Empire Handweavers Guild

The Inland Empire Handweavers Guild is an organization dedicated to the arts of weaving, spinning and dyeing.

UCCE Master Gardeners

The UC Master Gardener Program is a public service and outreach program under the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources. The organization provides research-based information about home horticulture and pest management to the public.

Malki Museum

Malki Museum is the oldest non-profit museum founded by Native Americans on a California Indian reservation.

Cross Twisters

A group that works on lace projects and gives demonstrations.

San Bernardino Historical and Pioneer Society

San Bernardino Historical and Pioneer Society hosts talks about the history of the Inland Empire relating to agriculture, the railway, real estate and other topics on the first Thursday of each month.

Mission Inn Museum

The Mission Inn Museum preserves, promotes and shares the history and legacy of the historic Mission Inn in Riverside, CA.

San Bernardino County Regional Parks

The San Bernardino County Regional Parks Department is dedicated to providing county residents and visitors with opportunities to host and participate in innovative and diverse recreational and educational events, while protecting the county’s natural, cultural, historical, and land resources.

Riverside County Regional Parks

Riverside County Parks provide high-quality recreational opportunities for all people to enjoy, while preserving places of natural beauty and important cultural heritage.

Southern California Railway Museum

Southern California Railway Museum’s collection of more than 200 streetcars and railway vehicles allows the community to experience the early days of electric, steam, and diesel railway transportation in and around Los Angeles.

Pico Pistolero

Pico Pistolero is a competitive “Cowboy Action" shooter and knows how to handle a gun.

Giudici Handcrafted

Giudici Handcrafted is a one woman operation, with Danielle Giudici Wallis at the helm. A firm believer in slow fashion, her shoes are made from top quality leathers and hand-welted so that after years of wear they can readily be repaired.

Gilman Ranch Hands

Gilman Ranch Hands is a volunteer organization for the Gilman Historic Ranch and Wagon Museum.

Old West Days is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

General admission is $10 for adults, $8 for military or seniors, $7 for students, and $5 for child ages 6 to 12. Children five and under and Museum Association members are admitted free. Parking is free. The museum is accessible to persons with disabilities.

The Victor Valley Museum is located at 11873 Apple Valley Road in Apple Valley. For more information, visit museum.sbcounty.gov.