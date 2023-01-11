Adelanto debuts renovated VIP room at the stadium

Photo by Adelanto Plaza and Event Center

ADELANTO – Adelanto debuted a new VIP SkyBox in response to consumer requests for a private VIP area. This is the first of many renovations the city plans to do at the stadium in 2023.

According to the city, the new facility has a sitting area with modern furniture, a private bar, a freshly painted lounge and masonry floors. The VIP SkyBox also provides clear views of the stadium.

The city will continue transforming the Adelanto Stadium this year.

In addition to the VIP SkyBox renovation, the city is adding a new multi-purpose conference room. There will also be a banquet hall with a full back-bar and a 40 x 45 foot stage with new lighting.

Community members can use the facility as a green room for set ups, reception hall for weddings, or training studio for fitness classes.

“These projects will continue attracting world renowned talent for the benefit of all who live, work, and play in the High Desert,” says a statement from the monthly newsletter.

Some of the acts coming to the stadium are:

Adelanto Comedy Club

The Adelanto Comedy Club, hosted by Speedy, will feature comedians Joey Medina, Luz Pazos, Lady Crack ‘em Up and Dominique Lerue.

Date: February 2, 2023

Summer MeltDown Truck Show

Las Boces Del Rancho will be performing live on stage at the Summer MeltDown Truck Show. There will also be trophies and a cash prize for deepest truck club.

Date: February 12, 2023

High Desert Groovy Foodie Festival

OT Genasis, Master Kingdom, King Chozen and Tia Tutt are some of the performances scheduled for the High Desert Groovy Foodie Festival. The event will also have food trucks and shops.

Date: February 19, 2023

The stadium also hosts fitness classes that include:

Zumba

Zumba classes are held Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Xtreme Hip Hop Step Class

Classes take place every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on the Adelanto Plaza and Event Center visit https://adelanto.us/