Victorville, CA

High Desert America's Job Center Hosting Career Expo on Jan. 25

The HD Post

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cdNKM_0k9l16Wb00
Photo bySan Bernardino County Workforce Development

VICTORVILLE – The High Desert America’s Job Center is hosting a career expo, Wednesday, Jan. 25., to connect employers with people looking for work. This comes at a time when many companies continue with mass layoffs into the New Year.

“In the US, higher interest rates caused by the Fed’s action against inflation will impact the housing market demand and will potentially raise unemployment,” states Trade Capital Corporation’s 2023 Economic Outlook report.

The report goes on to warn about serious risks to the economy. 

The High Desert America’s Job Center provides supportive services for people who have been laid off, experienced a reduction in hours or unable to work. 

At the upcoming career expo, employers will be on hand reviewing resumes and offering employment on the spot.

Employers who are interested in participating are asked to contact the High Desert office directly.

RELATED: Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’

The job center also offers job training in selected industries every Tuesday and Thursday. Job seekers can also search for jobs online on the Cal Jobs website by clicking here.

Other supportive services the center offers may include equipment necessary to telework, housing assistance, utility assistance, childcare, and transportation.

The career expo is taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 25, at the High Desert America’s Job Center located at 17310 Bear Valley Rd., Suite 109, Victorville. 

For more information call 760-552-6550. To register for the hiring event click here.

