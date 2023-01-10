CalOSBA awarding up to $250,000 grant for CA live event venues

The HD Post

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nfuAQ_0k91OMcP00
Photo byCalifornia Office of the Small Business Advocate

STATEWIDE – The California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA) is now accepting applications, due January 31, for the second round of California Venues Grant program. 

Independent live event applicants can apply for up to $250,000 for venues whose revenues were impacted by COVID-19 in 2020.

“California led the nation in small business COVID-19 relief, and we are proud of the relief funds that were distributed in round one of the California Venues Grant Program, which helped keep the lights on for over 800 live events venues,” said CalOSBA Director Tara Lynn Gray. “These include theater and performing arts groups, dance companies, museums, and so many more small businesses in our communities that are part of the vital pulse of California’s collective performing arts ecosystem.”

Gray says round two of the grant funding seeks to further strengthen this sector’s ability to overcome the challenges of the past few years.

Independent live events venues that have been affected by COVID-19 are eligible to apply for funding to support their continued operation.

Grants awarded under this program will be in an amount equal to the lesser of $250,000 or 20%of the applicant’s gross earned revenue in California for the 2019 taxable year. 

During the first round of funding, CalOSBA awarded more than $111.5 million to nearly 830 eligible independent live events venues. This includes more than 150 women-owned businesses and 587 small businesses in low-income areas.

RELATED: State hosting webinar for $120 Million available in tax credits

CalOSBA is working in partnership with Lendistry to administer the grant funds.

“Lendistry and the State of California have deployed the largest state-funded pandemic relief funding programs in the country, and help is still needed,” says Lendistry CEO Everett K. Sands. “Independent venues are extremely valuable to their local communities as sources of jobs and income, and as environments where people can gather. We’re proud to continue supporting them as they recover.”

For more information on the California Venues Grant visit cavenuesgrant.com for more information.

Comments / 0

Published by

The HD Post brings you the latest High Desert community, business, real estate and tech news daily!

Victorville, CA
2K followers

