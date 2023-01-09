Report says $8.1B needed annually over next 12 years to solve homelessness in CA

The HD Post

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IlO31_0k8tEq2300
Photo byCorporation for Supportive Housing

STATEWIDE – Corporation for Supportive Housing’s report, released in December, found that $8.1 billion will be needed annually over the next 12 years to solve homelessness in California.  

According to the California Housing Needs Assessment, the state has the largest number of people experiencing homelessness  – 25 percent of all Americans who are homeless.

The report says that this is due to California lacking housing that is affordable for people with the lowest incomes. 

“When our communities‘ housing costs are too high, finding a place to live becomes impossible for people with extremely low wages or fixed or no incomes,” states the report. “Dramatic rent increases across California have resulted in rapid increases in homelessness, largely accounting for, for example, Sacramento’s 60 percent increase in homelessness over the last three years.”

The report notes that most households who need affordable housing will never become homeless, but all at true risk of homelessness need affordable housing to prevent episodes of homelessness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JH2Ge_0k8tEq2300
Photo byCorporation for Supportive Housing

State and federal governments are already projected to commit an average of $1.2 billion annually, reducing the $8.1 billion gap to $6.9 billion.

The plan outlines funding to go towards:

  • Building 112,527 affordable apartments at a total cost of $67.9 billion 
  • Subsidizing operations and rents for 225,053 apartments at a total cost of $22 billion 
  • Providing supportive housing services for 62,966 California residents with disabilities at a total cost of $5.9 billion
  • Providing interim interventions for 32,235 individuals and families at a total cost of $630.4 million

“Once California solves homelessness by 2035, total ongoing costs will decrease to $4.7 billion per year,” states the report.

RELATED: Victorville interim shelter pet kennel completely filled

The report acknowledges that California has already invested record amounts of funding toward homelessness in recent years, however, has never developed a comprehensive plan.

“The California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment offers data needed and goals for investment that would allow California to solve homelessness over the next 12 years,” states the report.

Conrad N. Hilton Foundation funded the California Housing Needs Assessment. 

To view the full report visit https://calneeds.csh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/CSH_Report_12.19-5.pdf

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# homelessness# California# supportive housing# Corporation ofr Supportive Hou# Housing Needs Assessment

Comments / 29

Published by

The HD Post brings you the latest High Desert community, business, real estate and tech news daily!

Victorville, CA
2K followers

More from The HD Post

California State

California extends payment for Middle Class Tax Refunds to February

STATEWIDE – California has extended its timeframe for issuing payments for the Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR), a one-time payment to provide rising cost relief to Californians. The state expects to continue sending payments until mid-February.

Read full story
San Bernardino County, CA

Old West Days coming to Victor Valley Museum

APPLE VALLEY – Uncover the history of America’s western frontier, January 21, at Victor Valley Museum's Old West Days. “We are thrilled to bring this award-winning event back in-person and highlight all the remarkable work being done by the partners in our region to promote cultural heritage,” said San Bernardino County Museum Director David Myers.

Read full story
Victorville, CA

Upcoming Victorville Library STEAM and other events

VICTORVILLE – The Victorville Library is hosting science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics (STEAM) events as well as other events for children and teens to enjoy. Here is a list of upcoming events:

Read full story
California State

CA proposes to extend film and TV tax credit program to retain and grow production activity

STATEWIDE – Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed 2023-24 state budget extends funding for film and TV tax credits an additional five years. The proposed $330 million annual budget is part of an ongoing effort to retain and grow production activity across the state.

Read full story
Adelanto, CA

Adelanto debuts renovated VIP room at the stadium

ADELANTO – Adelanto debuted a new VIP SkyBox in response to consumer requests for a private VIP area. This is the first of many renovations the city plans to do at the stadium in 2023.

Read full story
California State

California employers now required to include salary range on job postings

STATEWIDE – California employers will now have to include the salary range on job postings when seeking workers to hire. California’s Pay Transparency for Pay Equity Act – SB 1162, aims to to reduce gender and racial pay gaps.

Read full story
2 comments
Victorville, CA

High Desert America's Job Center Hosting Career Expo on Jan. 25

VICTORVILLE – The High Desert America’s Job Center is hosting a career expo, Wednesday, Jan. 25., to connect employers with people looking for work. This comes at a time when many companies continue with mass layoffs into the New Year.

Read full story

Level Up app teaches kids and teens financial literacy

NATIONWIDE – Greenlight, a financial technology company, has gamified financial literacy with the Level Up app. In 2022, teens scored an average of 64% on the National Financial Literacy Test. In addition, a survey found that 93% of teens believe they need financial knowledge to achieve their life goals, and 97% of parents agree.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

CalOSBA awarding up to $250,000 grant for CA live event venues

STATEWIDE – The California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA) is now accepting applications, due January 31, for the second round of California Venues Grant program.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Mayor urges widening of I-15 after New Year's 18 mile traffic jam

BARSTOW – An 18-mile traffic jam from Las Vegas to California, over the New Year’s weekend, prompted Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman to push California to complete an I-15 widening project.

Read full story
19 comments
San Bernardino County, CA

San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentors

SAN BERNARDINO – San Bernardino County Children’s Network and Mentoring Task Force are recruiting mentors during National Mentoring Month in January. Every year, National Mentoring Partnership (MENTOR) hosts events throughout the month to raise awareness of how “one mentor can change a young person’s life.”

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Big rigs and buses made prior to 2010 no longer allowed on CA roads

STATEWIDE – The California rule banning big rig trucks and large buses made prior to 2010, went into effect January 1. The law is an effort to reduce toxic air contaminants (TACs) emissions from exhaust.

Read full story
183 comments

Class action settlements closing in January; check to claim your rebate

STATEWIDE – Every year millions of class action settlements funds go unclaimed. These funds come out of a class action lawsuit – a civil case filed on behalf of a group, known as the "class," who believe they've suffered common injuries as a result of the defendant's actions.

Read full story
1 comments
Apple Valley, CA

Mountain Desert Career Pathways awarding $4,000 scholarships

APPLE VALLEY – Mountain Desert Career Pathways, an agency that coordinates activities for Career Technical Education (CTE) students, is accepting applications, due March 3, for $4,000 scholarships.

Read full story
California State

Court puts a hold on fast-food worker law that would allow $22 minimum wage

STATEWIDE – Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Shelleyanne W.L. Chang temporarily stopped the FAST Recovery law from going into effect. The law, which was supposed to be implemented Jan. 1, would have allowed for a $22 minimum wage for fast-food workers as well as other working condition standards.

Read full story
343 comments
Hesperia, CA

AT&T looking to construct 85 foot cell tower at Hesperia High School

HESPERIA – AT&T is requesting to construct an 85 foot high monopine cell tower at 9898 Maple Avenue, Hesperia High School. The tree-like cell tower will provide a 5G reception signal in that area.

Read full story
3 comments

32 small business grants to apply for in 2023

NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.

Read full story

Verizon and other mobile providers shut down 3G network to make way for 5G

NATIONWIDE – Verizon finished shutting down its 3G network, Dec. 31, 2022, in efforts to make room for 5G. As a result, many older cell phones will be unable to make or receive calls and texts, including calls to 911, or use data services.

Read full story
1 comments
Barstow, CA

Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose Parade

BARSTOW – The US Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard (USMCMCG) will carry the US flag in the Tournament of Roses Parade, Monday, Jan. 2., in Pasadena. Following the “Never on a Sunday” tradition, this year’s 134th Rose Parade brings residents and visitors together on Monday to “watch grand floats covered in flowers, spirited marching bands, and high-stepping equestrian units.”

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy