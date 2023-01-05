Class action settlements closing in January; check to claim your rebate

Photo by Facebook.com/Similac

STATEWIDE – Every year millions of class action settlements funds go unclaimed. These funds come out of a class action lawsuit – a civil case filed on behalf of a group, known as the "class," who believe they've suffered common injuries as a result of the defendant's actions.

Class action lawsuits have compelled the government, banks, manufacturers and other organizations to change their practices, policies and behavior.

According to Sarraf Gentile LLP, the most famous example of a class action lawsuit that has brought about dramatic changes was Brown v. Board of Education. This case ended racial segregation in schools and ultimately brought about the end of Jim Crow in the South.

Here is a list of class action settlements closing in January.

InventHelp

Consumer who paid for services from Submission Corp. (doing business as InventHelp), or Western Invention Submission Corp. (doing business as Western InventHelp) between January 1, 2014 and June 30, 2021, they may be covered by this settlement.

Deadline: January 6, 2023

Proof required: None

Settlement amount: Varies

Keurig "Recyclable" K-Cups

Consumers who purchased K-Cups labeled as "recyclable" between June 8, 2016 and August 8, 2022 may be able to claim part of this settlement.

Deadline: January 9, 2023

Proof required: None

Settlement amount: Varies

Robinhood - Data Breach

Consumers may be covered by this settlement if there was unauthorized access to their Robinhood account between January 1, 2020 and April 27, 2022.

Deadline: January 17, 2023

Proof required: Optional

Settlement amount: Up to $260

Smashburger

Consumers who purchased a listed Smashburger product between July 1, 2017 and May 31, 2019, may be able to claim a piece of this settlement.

Deadline: January 17, 2023

Proof Required: None

Settlement amount: Up to $20

Barlean's - Coconut Oil

Consumers who bought Barlean's Organic Virgin Coconut Oil, Organic Culinary Coconut Oil, or Organic Butter Flavored Coconut Oil between January 24, 2015 and November 10, 2022, may be covered by this settlement.

Deadline: January 19, 2023

Proof required: None

Settlement amount: Varies

T-Mobile - 2021 Data Breach

Consumer's information that was compromised in the 2021 T-Mobile data breach may be included in this settlement.

Deadline: January 23, 2023

Proof required: Yes

Settlement amount: Varies

Proctor & Gamble Aerosol Products - Benzene

Consumers who purchased certain Secret, Old Spice, Pantene, Waterless, Aussie, Herbal Essences or Hair Food aerosol products between November 4, 2015 and December 31, 2021 may be covered by this settlement.

Deadline: January 26, 2023

Proof required: Optional

Settlement amount: Varies

Experian Fraud Shield

Consumers may be covered by this settlement if they contacted Experian to inquire about or dispute a non-residential or high-risk address indicator or were affected by the company's reporting of certain "fraud shield" indicators between July 1, 2018 and July 31, 2021.

Deadline: January 30, 2023

Proof required: Yes

Amount: $300

Similac

Consumers who purchased certain Similac products between June 24, 2016 and September 22, 2022, you may be able to claim a piece of this settlement.

Deadline: January 31, 2023

Proof required: None

Settlement amount: Varies