Mountain Desert Career Pathways awarding $4,000 scholarships

Photo by Mountain Desert Career Pathways

APPLE VALLEY – Mountain Desert Career Pathways, an agency that coordinates activities for Career Technical Education (CTE) students, is accepting applications, due March 3, for $4,000 scholarships.

The Oro Grande Foundation CTE Scholarship program will award nine high school seniors who have completed a two-year pathway program a $4,000 scholarship each.

Current graduating seniors from the following school districts are eligible to apply:

Apple Valley Unified

Baker Valley Unified

Barstow Unified

Hesperia Unified

Lucerne Valley Unified

Silver Valley Unified

Snowline Joint Unified

Trona Joint Unified

Victor Valley Union High School District

Other eligibility requirements are that the senior must have earned a course grade average of 3.0 or better throughout their pathway and have a Gmail account to complete the application.

CTE courses are available at the above nine school districts that make up the Mountain Desert Career Pathways district.

High school students can take courses that lead to careers in agriculture, construction, energy, engineering, media, business, education, fashion, health, tourism, information technology, manufacturing, marketing, public service and transportation.

Mountain Desert Career Pathways provides additional resources while students complete their coursework.

Most recently, the agency connected CTE construction students from Apple Valley and Sultana High Schools with DMB Development for a tour of the master-planned Silverwood community.

The project is expected to bring more than $7 billion in capital to the region including infrastructure investments over the next 25 years. Once completed, the community will have 15,000 homes.

For more information on the Oro Grande Foundation CTE Scholarship program and to apply visit https://mdcareerpathways.com/studentopps/orogrande. For technical issues contact mdcp@mdcareerpathways.com