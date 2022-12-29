IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII tickets

Photo by IE Lighthouse for the Blind

INLAND EMPIRE – Inland Empire Lighthouse for the Blind is raffling tickets to Super Bowl LVII, taking place February 12, 2023, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The first prize winner for the Super Bowl LVII ticket package will receive two tickets, a three-night stay at Best Western Tolleson Hotel and $1,500 cash for travel.

A Super Bowl ticket can range from $5,000 to $23,000 per ticket and higher for VIP seating.

The raffle is one of Inland Empire Lighthouse for the Blind’s fundraising efforts to support legally and totally blind individuals.

The nonprofit organization teaches independent daily living skills free of charge.

“I lost all of my vision around the age 28 – I basically was totally blind. I came here and learned that you can use computers and talk in software. It was my introduction to the possibility of independence,” said an Inland Empire Lighthouse for the Blind participant. “Learning everything from cooking, cleaning, traveling, and braille – I became a way more independent person and now I’m pursuing employment.”

RELATED: Caltrans mascot naming contest awarding student winner $500 and a laptop

The cost to purchase a raffle ticket is $100 and winners will be drawn January 26, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

A second place winner will receive $1,000 cash and third place will receive $500 cash.

The winners do not need to be present to be selected.

To purchase tickets, visit https://ielighthousefortheblind.org/product/super-bowl-lvii-package-raffle/

Tickets can also be purchased by calling 909-884-3121 or in-person at Inland Empire Lighthouse for the Blind at 359 E. Parkcenter Circle South, San Bernardino.