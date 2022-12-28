New Year’s fun for the whole family around the High Desert

Photo by Holiday Skating Center

VICTORVILLE – The new year is fast approaching and there are several family friendly events around the High Desert. Here’s a list of events to ring in the new year this Saturday.

Holiday Skating Center New Year's Eve Party

Skate into 2023 at Holiday Skating Center’s New Year’s Eve Party. Located in Victorville, the roller rink is hosting an all night skate session starting at 8 p.m.

Admission fee includes hats, horns, and pizza at midnight.

Holiday Skating Center

New Years Eve Party

Time: 8:00 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Address: 14950 Palmdale Rd, Victorville

Admission: $25 presale / $28 at the door – skate rental is $4

For more information click here.

Hi-Desert Center for Spiritual Living Ecstatic Dance with Dusty

Moving Meditation Instructor Dusty invites families to come dance and flow free of judgment with like minded souls. The event is open to all and kids are free.

“Let your soul step into the freedom and bliss as we share time and space together,” says the announcement on the Hi-Desert Center for Spiritual Living website.

Hi-Desert Center for Spiritual Living

Ecstatic Dance with Dusty

Time: 7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Address: 18575 Corwin Rd, Apple Valley

Admission: $10 for adults

For more information click here.

Noon Year's Eve Party at sweetFrog

sweetFrog, a frozen yogurt shop in Victorville, is hosting a Noon Year’s Eve party this Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. to noon. The party includes snacks, drinks, kid's cup yogurt, music, games and a countdown to noon.

sweetFrog

Noon Year's Eve Party

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Address: 12274 Palmdale Road Victorville, CA

Admission: $15 per child, no charge for parents or chaperones

For more information click here.

NYE Live Webcast

Families that want to enjoy a night at home can still celebrate the new year with the Time Square New Year’s Eve 2023 free webcast.

New Edition, Duran Duran, Sech, Chelsea Cutler, Osmani García, J-Hope, and Ava Max are some of the featured musical performers.

NYE Live Webcast

Time: 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

To view the NYE Live Webcast click here.

Apple Valley New Year New Me Run

Families can start the new year off healthy with a run after the new year’s festivities are over. Apple Valley is hosting its New Year New Me Run, January 21st, at the Civic Center Park.

The 5K self-paced run with obstacle course begins at 8 a.m. All finishers receive a custom medal.

Town of Apple Valley

New Year New Me Run

Date: January 21, 2023

Time: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Address: 14999 Dale Evans Pkwy, Apple Valley

Admission: $15 per person

For more information click here.