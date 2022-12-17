Hesperia, CA

Hesperia inventor develops new hair styling device for children

HESPERIA – A Hesperia resident has developed the “Easy Breezy” hair styling device for children. The original design was submitted to InventHelp, an invention submission services company that helps inventors submit their ideas to companies. 

“This is a newly designed device that would ease the task of cutting and styling a child's hair at home" said the unnamed inventor. "I'm a hairstylist and I struggle with doing my daughters hair, so I created something that will help me style my daughters hair stress free."

According to InventHelp, “Easy Breezy” would save busy parents a considerable amount of time and energy while cutting and styling their children's hair. 

InventHelp submission services help relieve some of the burden of getting a product idea into a competitive market.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) – the agency that issues exclusive rights for an invention, granted its 11 millionth patent in 2021.

InventHelp services not only include referring inventors to affordable patent attorneys, but one of the most vital aspects of getting a product made – marketing.

They also assist with 3D-print prototype models, setting up invention websites, providing technical drawings and trade show marketing.

RELATED: Apple Valley inventor makes tamper proof bag

The company says inventors can obtain these services at an affordable rate.

Recent InventHelp inventions that are now sold in stores include the Perfect Pan that evenly bakes cheesecakes and the Fan Blade Cleaner that helps homeowners clean ceiling fans easily.

Between 2019 and 2021, InventHelp has signed submission agreements with 5,261 clients. As a result, 126 clients have received license agreements for their products, and 31 clients have received more money than they paid InventHelp for their services.

For more information on InventHelp's Invention Submission Services visit http://www.InventHelp.com.

