Adelanto, CA

Adelanto continues discussion on regulating food truck vending

The HD Post

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RSm4m_0jkTnzTZ00
Photo byCity of Adelanto

ADELANTO – Adelanto continued its discussion, at the Tuesday council meeting, on Ordinance No. 638  – Food Trucks. The ordinance will create an application and permit requirement for food truck vendors, and set rules for food truck operations, and penalties for violations.

There are an estimated 30,156 in the US which has grown 8.2% per year on average over the last five years. According to a 2017 Food Truck Empire survey, over 85% of full-time food trucks generate over $100,000 in annual gross revenue.

The city of Desert Hot Springs recently announced a weekly food truck event for the month of February in efforts to bring more businesses, shoppers and diners to revitalize their downtown area.

With food trucks growing in popularity, the city of Adelanto is enacting public safety requirements.

Under the ordinance, food truck operators will be required to submit an application to obtain a city-issued food truck permit, as well as hold a city business license. A valid county-issued health permit is required with the application, as well as payment for the to-be-determined fee.

The food truck operators will have to comply with the city's noise control ordinance and vending hours will be limited. Other stipulations include the removal of generated trash and the use of flashing lights, strobe lights, and flood lights to be prohibited.

RELATED: Twitter auctioning off commercial kitchen equipment with starting bids at $25

Violations will result in a fine –  $500.00 for the first, $750.00 for the second, and $1,000 for the third violation. The ordinance also allows for the city to revoke or suspend a food truck operator’s permit or city business license if fines are not paid within 30 calendar days.

Permits will not be required for food trucks operating as a caterer for private events while on private property or when vending at city approved temporary special events. 

The requirement that food trucks must be operated within 200 feet travel distance of a bathroom if vending from the same location for more than one hour was a sticking point. The council tabled the ordinance until a future date until further research could be done to determine how to fairly implement this requirement.

As high inflation rates persist in California, additional permit fees may seem a burden on food truck operators, however, programs like San Bernardino County’s $2,500 Micro Business COVID-19 Relief Grant are still accepting applications. For more info click here.

The Adelanto City Council’s next meeting is January 10 at 11600 Air Expressway in Adelanto starting at 7 p.m.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food trucks# Adelanto# regulations# permits# business license

Comments / 0

Published by

The HD Post brings you the latest High Desert community, business, real estate and tech news daily!

Victorville, CA
1490 followers

More from The HD Post

Hesperia, CA

Hesperia Quick Quack Car Wash net lease selling for $3.4 Million

HESPERIA – The Hesperia Quick Quack Car wash, constructed in 2021, is available for purchase with a 20 year absolute net lease for $3.4 Million. The absolute net lease agreement allows the owner to collect an annual $160,000 net operating income while Quick Quack Car Wash will be responsible for all property related expenses including the rent, taxes, insurance, and building maintenance.

Read full story
California State

State hosting webinar for $120 Million available in tax credits

STATEWIDE – California will be hosting a series of webinars, starting January 4, to help businesses prepare applications for tax credits. There are $120 million tax credits available for businesses that want to “locate in California or stay and grow in California” while also creating quality full-time jobs.

Read full story
San Bernardino County, CA

SB County officials warn of real estate scam run by former “Big Brother” reality show contestant

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – San Bernardino County tax officials are warning homeowners of a nationwide property scam where homeowners are tricked into assigning a lien on their property in exchange for an upfront cash payment. The scam is called the “Homeowner Benefit Program.”

Read full story
8 comments
Apple Valley, CA

Yucca Loma takes 1st place at esports tournament as K-12 competitive gaming grows in popularity

APPLE VALLEY – Yucca Loma Elementary School students took first place, last week, in Apple Valley Unified School District’s (AVUSD) first district wide esports tournament. Nationwide, esports in K-12 are growing in popularity due to the potential for obtaining college scholarships and career opportunities.

Read full story
2 comments
Hesperia, CA

Hesperia inventor develops new hair styling device for children

HESPERIA – A Hesperia resident has developed the “Easy Breezy” hair styling device for children. The original design was submitted to InventHelp, an invention submission services company that helps inventors submit their ideas to companies.

Read full story
San Bernardino County, CA

Nearly 400 people attend Rapid Response emergency hiring event for laid off UFI workers

VICTORVILLE – San Bernardino County’s Rapid Response hiring event, December 8, had nearly 400 people turnout for the event aimed at providing employment options for laid off United Furniture Industries (UFI) workers. The mass layoff made national headlines last month, after 2,700 workers were terminated two days before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Read full story
5 comments
Victorville, CA

Victorville awarding Irwin Academy student plaque for civil rights essay on Frances Ellen Watkins Harper

VICTORVILLE – Victorville in partnership with the Victor Elementary School District will award Irwin Academy School of Performing Arts student Natalia Jackson a plaque for her essay on Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, an American abolitionist, poet and public speaker. The plaque will be unveiled during a ceremony at Victorville City Hall on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16.

Read full story
California State

New fast food worker law that allows up to $22 minimum wage receiving pushback

STATEWIDE – Save Local Restaurants, a coalition of California small business owners, employees, consumers and community-based organizations, is pushing back against the Fast Food Accountability and Standards (FAST) Recovery Act. The new state law set to take effect, Jan. 1 2023, will allow a council to set a minimum wage up to $22 for fast food workers.

Read full story
37 comments
Hesperia, CA

Hesperia and SB County Sheriff to pay $1M settlement for housing discrimination

HESPERIA – The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday, a $1 million settlement agreement with Hesperia and the San Bernardino County Sheriff for its ‘crime free’ housing policy that resulted in discrimination against Black and Latino residents.

Read full story
1 comments

Twitter auctioning off commercial kitchen equipment with starting bids at $25

NATIONWIDE – Twitter is auctioning off commercial kitchen equipment, office furniture and over 1,000 other items with starting bids as low as $25. The online auction begins at 7 a.m. on Jan. 17 and ends 10 a.m. the next day.

Read full story
Apple Valley, CA

Local high school students recommend a TikTok social media presence for Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY – Local high school students presented projects for Apple Valley Town Council to consider for funding, Tuesday, including a $500 expenditure to begin a social media presence on TikTok. This is one of the student recommendations that came out of the Mayor’s Youth Leadership Summit (MYLS), an annual event that aims to get youth involved in local government.

Read full story
2 comments
Victorville, CA

Victorville awards first fire academy scholarship amid wildland firefighter shortage

VICTORVILLE – The city of Victorville in partnership with Victor Valley College (VVC) Foundation, announced last week, they awarded fire academy scholarships to VVC students Maurice Buckner and Austin Almendarez. The scholarship program aims to help develop future firefighters.

Read full story

Coach Prime Deion Sanders recruiting players for new team on Twitter: ‘I ain’t hard to find’

NATIONWIDE – New coach for the University of Colorado (CU) Buffaloes “Coach Prime” Deion Sanders, took to Twitter, Wednesday, in hopes of finding new players for the team. The announcement comes on the heels of his exit from Jackson State University head coaching position.

Read full story
San Bernardino County, CA

San Bernardino County offering $50 Drone Pilot Certification and Training

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – San Bernardino County Regional Occupational Program (ROP) is offering an 8-day Drone Pilot Certification and Training course for $50, this coming February 2023. The class helps students learn about airspace and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) operations in preparation for the FAA 107 UAS Pilot Exam.

Read full story
2 comments
Victorville, CA

Victorville and Hesperia make top 100 Boomtowns in America for 2022

VICTORVILLE – SmartAsset, a New York-based financial technology company, listed Victorville and Hesperia in their top 100 list of Boomtowns in America for 2022. The company analyzed 494 largest cities in the nation to uncover the fastest growing by measuring growth of the population, income, growth domestic product (GDP), businesses, housing and changes in unemployment.

Read full story
10 comments
Victorville, CA

HD Family Events Winter Wonderland showcasing over 40 local small businesses this Sunday

VICTORVILLE – Train rides, food, music and visits from Santa and the Grinch are awaiting, Sunday, at HD Family Events Winter Wonderland. In addition to celebrating the holiday season, the event aims to expose the community to over 40 local small businesses that will be selling their goods.

Read full story
Barstow, CA

Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo Bowl

BARSTOW – WorldStrides, an educational travel and experiential learning company, announced that Barstow High School Aztecs marching band was selected to perform at the Alamo Bowl, December 29, in San Antonio Texas. The band will perform during the halftime show during the Texas Longhorns and Washington Huskies college bowl game.

Read full story
5 comments
Apple Valley, CA

DnD Live Productions partnering with Apple Valley Fire for toy drive

APPLE VALLEY – DnD Live Productions is back again putting the community first with their upcoming Do it Now toy drive and show, Saturday, at Frogee’s. The events promotion company is partnering with Apple Valley Fire Protection District to collect toys for the holidays.

Read full story
Hesperia, CA

Hesperia hiring substitute teachers at $250 daily rate

HESPERIA – The Hesperia Unified School District (HUSD) is hiring substitute teachers, until March 1, 2023, for substitute teachers at a $250 daily rate. As California has struggled to find enough substitutes to fill classrooms in recent years, lawmakers have made it easier to become a substitute teacher.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy