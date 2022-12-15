Apple Valley, CA

Local high school students recommend a TikTok social media presence for Apple Valley

The HD Post

Photo byTown of Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY – Local high school students presented projects for Apple Valley Town Council to consider for funding, Tuesday, including a $500 expenditure to begin a social media presence on TikTok. This is one of the student recommendations that came out of the Mayor’s Youth Leadership Summit (MYLS), an annual event that aims to get youth involved in local government.

According to the town council report, Apple Valley has a strong social media engagement with residents between ages 20-40. The town has more than 19,000 followers on Facebook, 8,000 followers on Instagram, and another 5,000 followers on its Shop Local profile.

MYLS students recommend Apple Valley add TikTok to their social media presence.

"It's nearly common knowledge that the number one app used by Gen Z is TikTok but what you may not realize is that the average person spends an hour and a half a day on the app," said Academy for Academic Excellence and MYLS student Elijah Lovett. "Using this specific avenue will be the easiest way for us as the Town of Apple Valley to reach the younger generation.”

The $500 funding request is based on student presentations from the MYLS event that recently took place in November.

In 2014, Mayor Art Bishop began the MYLS program and welcomed high school students from all over Apple Valley.

Students are able to participate in roundtable discussions with council members and staff as well as help develop solutions to problems presented to the group. All the town departments also hold information sessions.

RELATED: Apple Valley enters 15-year purchase agreement with Fervo Energy for electricity

The day concludes with a “Mock Town Council Meeting” which recommends approval of a project for actual funding. The winning projects are presented at the Apple Valley Town Council meeting.

“I think the presentations were fantastic. To get up here and speak to us like this is amazing,” said Apple Valley Town Council Member Curt Emick. “I would say we have a lot of social media but until you told me TikTok, I had no idea…so that’s one of the things we need from you. The perspective from the younger generation as to what they look at – how they look at and what they want to see because we’d have to tweak us to make it attractive…to that generation.”

In addition to the funding request for a TikTok social media presence, the group recommended funding for the Adopt A Street Program.

The next Apple Valley Town Council Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. located at 14955 Dale Evans Pkwy in Apple Valley.

