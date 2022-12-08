Coach Prime Deion Sanders recruiting players for new team on Twitter: ‘I ain’t hard to find’

Photo by Colorado University

NATIONWIDE – New coach for the University of Colorado (CU) Buffaloes “Coach Prime” Deion Sanders, took to Twitter, Wednesday, in hopes of finding new players for the team. The announcement comes on the heels of his exit from Jackson State University head coaching position.

“Hey Hey Hey. I'm looking for game changers on the offensive and defensive Line. I need smart, tough, fast, discipline young men with character! "I AIN'T HARD TO FIND,” tweeted Sanders.

CU introduced Sanders as the head coach, Sunday, but will be finishing his season at Jackson State before focusing full-time on CU. Jackson State with no losses (12-0), plays North Carolina Central with a 9-2 record in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 17.

When Sanders takes over the CU Buffs, he says he plans on making changes. The team won one game this season.

“I’m not gonna lie, everybody that’s sitting in front in the seats ain’t gonna have a seat when we get back,” Sanders told the team during a meeting. “It’s going to be a different place, a different feel, a different attitude, a different energy, a different work ethic, a different want, a different hunger, a different desire, a different need, a different capacity.”

Sanders already has a quarterback for the team – his son Shedeur Sanders. Shedeur Sanders, a sophomore, was Jackson State’s starter for the past two years and a finalist for the Walton Payton Award, which goes to the top player in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

“Yeah, a quarterback is coming. Yep, about 10 more of them are coming, and they’re dawgs and they’re gonna hunt and they’re gonna eat,” said Sanders. “We’ve got a few positions already taken care of because I’m bringing my luggage with me.”

Jackson State freshman cornerback Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the country for the class of 2022, suggested that he could be coming to CU, as well as Jimmy Horn, from South Florida who listed CU among his final four choices.

The 45-day transfer portal window for Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) players opened on Monday, as players from around the country officially went into the portal.

Several CU players including Owen McCown, Chase Penry and Isaiah Lewis have put their name in the transfer portal with intentions to leave.

“I want the ones that don’t want to quit, that want to be here, that want to work, that want to win, that want to be appreciative of every darn thing they’ve given you here. That’s what it’s gonna look like. Heck of a lot of work,” said Sanders.