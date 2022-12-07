Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo Bowl

Photo by WorldStrides

BARSTOW – WorldStrides, an educational travel and experiential learning company, announced that Barstow High School Aztecs marching band was selected to perform at the Alamo Bowl, December 29, in San Antonio Texas. The band will perform during the halftime show during the Texas Longhorns and Washington Huskies college bowl game.

WorldStrides works directly with band directors at high schools across the nation to enable marching band students to participate in college bowl games. Bands are selected in an application process that examines their quality of sound, past performances, and strength of program.

The Aztecs marching band recently took 4th place at the Martin Luther King Band and Color Guard’s Band Review, in Riverside, under the direction of Barstow High School Band Director Dan Barilone.

The band is flying out to San Antonio for a 5-day trip to perform at the Alamodome, which seats 72,000 people, and participate in Alamo Bowl festivities taking place during the week, including pep rally and Battle of the Bands competition.

The students will also get to participate in an awards ceremony, dinner, and dance at the Henry B. Gonzalez Downtown Convention Center and rehearse with nationally renowned band directors.

“Performing to live audiences of tens of thousands of fans at some of the nation’s most popular football games may seem like just a dream – but WorldStrides is proud to help make that dream a reality for thousands of high school marching band students across the country,” said WorldStrides Director of Special Events Marina Grant.

Grants says students have put in countless hours preparing for their moment to shine, and WorldStrides is beyond thrilled to highlight their incredible talent and hard work in prime time.

In addition to the Alamo Bowl, WorldStrides has 43 high school marching bands performing at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Liberty Bowl in Memphis, ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Holiday Bowl in San Diego and the Cheez It Bowl in Orlando.

For more information about WorldStrides Educational Travel and Experiences visit https://worldstrides.com/#