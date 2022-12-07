DnD Live Productions partnering with Apple Valley Fire for toy drive

Photo by Davina Fisher / Canva

APPLE VALLEY – DnD Live Productions is back again putting the community first with their upcoming Do it Now toy drive and show, Saturday, at Frogee’s. The events promotion company is partnering with Apple Valley Fire Protection District to collect toys for the holidays.

“The holidays are a financially strenuous time for everyone. Planning visits, purchasing gifts, preparing for celebrations, the tab can run up pretty quickly. For many, even just buying gifts for children in the family is a tall order,” said DnD Live Productions Co-Owner Enrique Duque IV. “Every child deserves to feel that joy of receiving gifts on whichever holiday is celebrated in their family.”

Duque and business partner J.F. Stone recently hosted a canned food drive for the Thanksgiving holiday where they collected over 100 cans.

“Our donation count far exceeded our expectations, and we know High Desert Second Chance put that food to good use for our community,” said Duque. “We were excited to help our area as much as we can, but we were shocked at the amount of good we were able to accomplish.”

RELATED: DND Live Productions collecting canned food Saturday to help "build up community"

This Saturday’s toy drive at Frogee’s will feature local bands including Haivyn, Mike Storm, Deserada and Foxxy the Kid. Sugar Magnolia will be providing snacks. DnD Live Productions is organizing and running the event for free.

All the money that would normally be paid to DnD Live Productions and the artists will be given to the Apple Valley Fire Protection District.

“The toys and cash will be added to what the department can generate themselves, and then everything will be handed over to Apple Valley Unified School District for distribution into the community.”

The Do it Now toy drive and show is taking place on Saturday, December 10, beginning at 8 p.m. Frogee’s is located at 21820 CA-18 in Apple Valley.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/people/DND-Live-Productions/100087056026076/?paipv=0&eav=AfY76vY4DvVJ6ozgsB9wa56oIoX4kljK_535hwsP2AsBBaKHS1BzboJcEP_ozfneoU8&_rdr