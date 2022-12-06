Hesperia, CA

Hesperia hiring substitute teachers at $250 daily rate

The HD Post

HESPERIA – The Hesperia Unified School District (HUSD) is hiring substitute teachers, until March 1, 2023, for substitute teachers at a $250 daily rate. As California has struggled to find enough substitutes to fill classrooms in recent years, lawmakers have made it easier to become a substitute teacher.

Retirements, permanent placements and school closures during the pandemic are cited as causes for the shortage in substitute teachers.

The HUSD job announcement says applications are being accepted for the 2022/2023 school year.  

The district requires applicants to hold or qualify for a 30-day Emergency Substitute Permit, or 30-day Emergency Substitute Permit for Prospective Teachers (those who have yet to earn a degree) or any professional clear California teaching credential. 

Senate Bill 1397 waives the basic skills proficiency requirement for an Emergency Substitute Permit beginning January 1, 2023 through July 1, 2024.

Substitute teacher candidates usually prove basic skills proficiency by taking a test or completing specific coursework. 

The new law temporarily eliminates this requirement, however, substitutes are still required to have completed a minimum of 90 semester units of course work from a regionally-accredited four-year college or hold a university bachelor’s degree and have a background check.

RELATED: Walmart's College 2 Career offering grads $210,000 starting salary

Requirements to obtain the  emergency permit are submitting official transcripts, completing the application and paying the $100 application fee. For all the details on obtaining an emergency substitute teacher permit, click here.

HUSD says all applications need to be filled out entirely including work history and references. The district also requires a copy of college transcripts in addition to the 30-Day Substitute Teaching Permit.

“After the screening process is completed, selected candidates will be invited to an interview.  Following references, the selected applicant would then be invited to an orientation class at a later date,” states the job announcement.

For more information about the HUSD Substitute Teacher position contact Olivia Martinez via email at olivia.martinez@hesperiausd.org or view the job announcement at https://www.edjoin.org/Home/DistrictJobPosting/1549294

