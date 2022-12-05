75th Annual Victorville Christmas Parade brings the community together for the holidays

VICTORVILLE – Horses, Christmas floats and local marching bands playing holiday music made their way through Old Town Victorville, Saturday, for the 75th Annual Victorville Children’s Christmas Parade. The Kiwanis of Victorville puts on the event every year to spread holiday cheer.

The parade route began at 7th Street and La Paz Drive and continued through Old Town Victorville ending at Forrest Avenue. This year's Grand Marshal was former Victorville Planning Commissioner and long-time community advocate, Larry Huber.

Options for Youth, a network of free public charter high schools in Southern California, presented the parade.

Parade participants this year included the Royal Heat Drill Team and Drum Line, Apple Valley Sheriff’s Posse, Mesa Linda Middle School Cheer team, Apple Valley High School SunSations, American Medical Response (AMR), 106.5 The Fox Classic Rock, Academy for Academic Excellence Marching Knights, Tuskegee Airmen, Dancer’s Pointe and many others.

Santa Claus ended the parade wishing the crowd Merry Christmas.

There are still other holiday events taking place at the Victorville City Library for the family to enjoy.

Wednesday, Dec. 7: Visit With Santa

Santa is coming to the Victorville City Library. Children up to age 12 are invited to visit him from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visits are free, but registration is required. To register, visit the Library at 15011 Circle Drive.

Thursday, Dec. 8: Snow Globe Craft

The Victorville City Library is making snow globes from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Children up to age 17 are invited to make their decorations.

For more information about activities at the Victorville City Library, call (760) 245-4222.